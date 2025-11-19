With a $2.5B Valuation, Function Becomes the New Standard for Health and Launches Medical Intelligence Lab

Backed by a $298M oversubscribed Series B and trusted by hundreds of thousands of members, Function is building the operating system for human health — fusing AI with medical expertise to empower 8 billion people to take control of their health and get ahead of disease.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Function established a new category of health that's shifting people's approach to quality and length of life. On a mission to empower people to live 100 healthy years, the company started by redefining health with its now popular 160+ lab test membership, enabling individuals to capture a far deeper understanding of their ever-changing bodies. After acquiring Ezra, Function doubled down on its mission by making advanced MRI and CT scans as accessible and proactive as lab testing.

To further democratize health, Function is lowering its annual membership to $365 – $1/day – making what was once $499 even more accessible for anyone to take ownership of their health.

Since 2023, Function members have completed over 50 million lab tests, a proxy for the mainstream adoption of this new approach to lifelong health. Recently named a TIME100 Most Influential Company, Function is helping people feel their best and detect conditions early, including cancers, heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalances, and more.

Today, the company unveils its Medical IntelligenceLab (MI Lab). The MI Lab, co-directed by Function's Chief Medical Scientist, Dan Sodickson M.D., PhD, brings together a team of top clinicians, researchers and technologists. AI alone is not enough to understand and manage one's health. The MI Lab focuses on leveraging AI to develop Medical Intelligence — a system designed to achieve the deepest view of each person's unique biology by unifying data from lab testing, imaging, wearables, IoT devices, and medical records, integrating it with global medical research and the expertise of leading clinicians.

Every human body generates scores of data over a lifetime — signals, biomarkers, and patterns that reveal one's health trajectory — yet most remain unseen. For decades, healthcare has been largely reactive, focused on treating illness after symptoms emerge, missing early signals that could allow for pain-free, low-cost intervention. By connecting otherwise fragmented data, Medical Intelligence is being designed to spot early warning signals, continuously update insights with the latest research, and transform previously invisible patterns into meaningful action.

Function members will now get early access to three new AI capabilities:

Private AI Chat allows members to ask questions and receive responses informed by their health data, providing context-aware explanations and actionable insights.

allows members to ask questions and receive responses informed by their health data, providing context-aware explanations and actionable insights. Protocols translate complex health data into easy-to-understand steps members can put into practice immediately.

translate complex health data into easy-to-understand steps members can put into practice immediately. Upload Health Records allows members to upload past lab test results, visit notes, etc. into a secure vault that informs Private AI Chat and Protocols.

"Function is the most powerful approach I've seen in my career as a doctor," said Mark Hyman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder at Function and former Cleveland Clinic physician. "It delivers uncompromising depth with no shortcuts. This is the new standard for health."

"This is bigger than any company or trend," said Jonathan Swerdlin, CEO and co-founder of Function. "Function's MI Lab and Medical Intelligence introduces a new chapter in human health. This is the most important application of AI—helping people avoid suffering and preventable death."

Function is also announcing new leadership:

Daniel K. Sodickson, MD, PhD , Chief Medical Scientist and Co-director of the Medical Intelligence Lab focused on predictive modeling - former Chief of Innovation in Radiology at NYU Langone Health and inventor of parallel MRI.

Chief Medical Scientist and Co-director of the Medical Intelligence Lab focused on predictive modeling - former Chief of Innovation in Radiology at NYU Langone Health and inventor of parallel MRI. Tiffany Lester MD , Women's Health Medical Director. Translating biomarker data into personalized strategies and driving equity in care.

, Women's Health Medical Director. Translating biomarker data into personalized strategies and driving equity in care. Neil Shah , Chief Operating Officer. Former COO at Slack where he spent eight years scaling the company.

"We've spent decades waiting until people are sick to act," said Dr. Sodickson. "Function changes that. Medical Intelligence connects important signals — from blood to imaging to wearables — creating a continuously learning model of your health. It's not AI replacing doctors; it's clinical expertise amplified by intelligent systems that never stop learning."

Backed by a $298 million oversubscribed Series B led by Redpoint Ventures, Function now joins a rare group of unicorn companies redefining industries from the ground up — this time, one dedicated to improving every human life globally. The round brings the company's valuation to $2.5 billion, and supports its Medical Intelligence efforts and accelerating growth. Investors include Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross' NFDG, a16z, Aglaé Ventures, Alumni Ventures, NBA's Allen Crabbe, Roku founder Anthony Wood, Battery Ventures, Blake & Taylor Griffin, WNBA's Breanna Stewart, BroadLight Capital, NFL's Caleb Williams, Claire Hughes Johnson, WNBA's Diana Taurasi, Dylan Efron, Elaine Welteroth, FirstMark, Founders Circle Capital, Founders Future, Ryan Hoover's Weekend Fund, music artist J Balvin, Jimmy Rollins, NBA's Joel Embiid, WNBA's Kelsey Plum, HartBeat Ventures, League One Volleyball's Madisen Skinner, Magic Johnson, NBA's Malik Monk, Matt Damon, WNBA's Maya Moore, Menlo Ventures, Motley Fool Ventures, WNBA's Nneka Ogwumike, Redpoint Ventures, music artist R3hab, Revolut founder Nikolay Storonsky's QuantumLight, NFL's Richard Sherman, RX3 Growth Partners, Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, Samsung Next, Seedcamp, Superhuman's founder Rahul Vohra, MLB's Taijuan Walker, Vanderbilt University, Wisdom VC, Wisdom Ventures, and Zac Efron.

"Once I saw what Function can do, it felt irresponsible as a father and husband not to use it. And I had to invest," said Elliot Geidt, Managing Director, Growth at Redpoint.

"Function is building the intelligence layer for human health," said Daisy Wolf, Investing Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and board member at Function. "This is where technology, data, and medicine converge — turning years of fragmented health information into clarity and action. Function isn't just leading a new category in health; it's setting the standard for how we understand, manage, and ultimately extend human health."

"Function allows consumers to take their health into their own hands — putting power back where it belongs, helping turn medicine from reactive to proactive, and sparking a movement around better everyday health," said Bryan Kim, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "At a16z, we've been proud to back the team from the very beginning as they build the future of preventative health care."

This is the dawn of a new era in human health. Function is building a system designed to make understanding your body and taking action both easy and available to everyone. To learn more about Function's Medical Intelligence, visit function.ai . To learn more about Function or become a member, visit www.functionhealth.com .

ABOUT FUNCTION | Function is on a mission to empower everyone to live 100 healthy years. It is the first platform to make lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible and understandable. Function is developing Medical Intelligence, a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. Unlike the average annual physical, which measures roughly 26 biomarkers, Function members receive access to 160+ lab tests spanning heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metals, nutrients, inflammation, cancer signals, and more biannually for $365 per year – $1/day. Through its acquisition of Ezra, Function now offers MRI powered by FDA-cleared AI that takes just 22 minutes and costs $499, making potentially lifesaving advanced scans accessible to more people. The advanced MRI can detect cancers, unruptured aneurysms, endometriosis, signs of stroke, etc., while the CT scan can identify lung cancer, plaque in the heart, etc. All data is integrated into a single intelligent interface, giving each member a personalized view of their health and enabling powerfully informed decisions. By turning data into action, Function is redefining what it means to take control of your health.

SOURCE Function Health