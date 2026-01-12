Function Launches Integration with Claude, Powered by Anthropic

With the Function Connector, Members Can Access Their Personalized Health Data and a Summary of Biomarker Results, Directly Within Claude Conversations.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Function announced the launch of the Function Connector for Claude, enabling members to receive health guidance grounded in their own results rather than generic advice. Members can authorize Claude to securely access a limited, high-level summary of their lab results across 20+ health categories, including Heart, Metabolic, and Thyroid, enabling more relevant responses to health-related prompts.

"Health shouldn't be an afterthought – it should guide every choice we make," said Jonathan Swerdlin, CEO and Co-Founder of Function. "With this integration, members can see their health details in the AI tools they already use. It makes it simple to understand your body, make smarter decisions, and take real steps toward living 100 healthy years".

The Function Connector provides three tools for accessing health data:

The Overall Lab Results Summary : provides a high-level snapshot of a member's lab results, showing how many biomarkers are in range versus out of range. Members can use prompts such as "Show me my lab results" or "Give me an overview of my Function related lab-results" to quickly see their current health status.

: provides a high-level snapshot of a member's lab results, showing how many biomarkers are in range versus out of range. Members can use prompts such as "Show me my lab results" or "Give me an overview of my Function related lab-results" to quickly see their current health status. The Biomarker Category Summary: organizes lab results by health category, showing in-range and out-of-range counts for each. Example prompts include "Show my results by category" or "How is my heart health?" Members can explore expandable category cards for more detail.

organizes lab results by health category, showing in-range and out-of-range counts for each. Example prompts include "Show my results by category" or "How is my heart health?" Members can explore expandable category cards for more detail. The Health Protocol (Nutrition) Tool: retrieves a member's personalized nutrition protocol based on their lab results and health priorities. Members can ask questions like "What's my meal plan?" or "Show me my nutrition protocol" to see daily nutrition targets, tailored dietary guidance, and recipes designed to support their health goals.

The connector uses secure OAuth 2.0 authentication and encryption, which transmits only summary-level data necessary to power the tools giving members full control to disconnect or revoke access at any time.

To learn more about the Function Connector for Claude or become a member, visit www.functionhealth.com .

ABOUT FUNCTION | Function is on a mission to empower everyone to live 100 healthy years. It is the first platform to make lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible and understandable. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is developing a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. Unlike the average annual physical, which measures roughly 26 biomarkers, Function members receive access to 160+ lab tests – including biannual testing – for just $365/year; these tests look into the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, and kidneys, as well as potential heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's lab results are integrated into an intelligent interface that offers the member a personalized view of their health to support powerfully informed decision-making. Through its acquisition of Ezra, Function members can now also purchase access to an advanced MRI powered by FDA-cleared AI that takes as little as 22 minutes, as well as access to an advanced CT scan – making potentially lifesaving advanced scans accessible to more people. The advanced MRI is designed to detect signs of cancers, unruptured aneurysms, endometriosis, stroke, and more, while the CT scan can search for signals of lung cancer, plaque in the heart, and other serious health conditions. Function is redefining what it means to take control of your health.

