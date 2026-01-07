Function Launches New App in ChatGPT

Through a First-of-its-kind Integration, Function Members Can Securely Access Health Data Via ChatGPT For Personalized Insights.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Function today announced it is launching a new app within ChatGPT. Through this first-of-its-kind integration, Function members can authorize ChatGPT to securely access a limited, high-level summary of their lab results, enabling more relevant responses to health-related prompts. When a member inputs prompts about their health into ChatGPT, responses can now incorporate a more personalized health context.

"Function's mission is to give our members access to valuable information about their health, while removing complexity and placing privacy first. We know that some members use ChatGPT, and we want to enable our members to seamlessly access their health details wherever they are," said Jonathan Swerdlin, CEO and Co-Founder of Function.

The Function app appears in ChatGPT's app store, directly within the main chat interface of ChatGPT, and in ChatGPT Health. Users who are current Function members can authorize the app to securely and seamlessly integrate personal health data into relevant prompts and responses, with the ability to revoke access at any time. For more information on ChatGPT Health, see here .

Since 2023, Function members have completed over 50 million lab tests, a proxy for the mainstream adoption of this new approach to long-term health. Recently named a TIME100 Most Influential Company, Function is helping people feel their best and detect signals of potential conditions, including cancers, heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalances, and more.

Function recently unveiled its Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™), which brings together a team of top clinicians, researchers and technologists. Function's MI Lab is developing a system designed to achieve the deepest and most predictive view of each person's unique biology by unifying data from lab testing, imaging, wearables, IoT devices, and medical records – and integrating that data with global medical research and the expertise of leading clinicians.

To learn more about Function or become a member, visit www.functionhealth.com .

ABOUT FUNCTION | Function is on a mission to empower everyone to live 100 healthy years. It is the first platform to make lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible and understandable. Function's Medical Intelligence Lab™ (MI Lab™) is developing a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. Unlike the average annual physical, which measures roughly 26 biomarkers, Function members receive access to 160+ lab tests – including biannual testing – for just $365/year; these tests look into the heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, and kidneys, as well as potential heavy metal exposures, nutrient levels, inflammation, potential cancer signals, and more. Each member's lab results are integrated into an intelligent interface that offers the member a personalized view of their health to support powerfully informed decision-making. Through its acquisition of Ezra, Function members can now also purchase access to an advanced MRI powered by FDA-cleared AI that takes as little as 22 minutes, as well as access to an advanced CT scan – making potentially lifesaving advanced scans accessible to more people. The advanced MRI is designed to detect signs of cancers, unruptured aneurysms, endometriosis, stroke, and more, while the CT scan can search for signals of lung cancer, plaque in the heart, and other serious health conditions. Function is redefining what it means to take control of your health.

SOURCE Function Health