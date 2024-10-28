Medical Fabrics Market to grow by USD 1.16 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising hygiene and infection control awareness and AI's impact on market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global medical fabrics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increased awareness regarding hygiene and infection control is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased use of smart fabrics in healthcare sector. However, fluctuating crude oil prices poses a challenge.Key market players include 3M Co., Ahlstrom, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATEX Technologies Inc., Berry Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Carnegie Fabrics LLC., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eximius Innovative Pvt. Ltd, Fibertex Nonwovens AS, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Kimberly Clark Corp., MillerKnoll Inc., Milliken and Co., Owens and Minor Inc., Paramount Tech Fab Industries., Precision Fabrics Group Inc., Sioen Industries NV, Toray Textiles Europe Ltd, and W.Ball and Son Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Synthetic fabrics, Hybrid fabrics, and Natural fabrics), Application (Wound care, Surgical fabrics, Incontinence products, Implants and prosthetics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ahlstrom, Asahi Kasei Corp., ATEX Technologies Inc., Berry Global Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Carnegie Fabrics LLC., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eximius Innovative Pvt. Ltd, Fibertex Nonwovens AS, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Kimberly Clark Corp., MillerKnoll Inc., Milliken and Co., Owens and Minor Inc., Paramount Tech Fab Industries., Precision Fabrics Group Inc., Sioen Industries NV, Toray Textiles Europe Ltd, and W.Ball and Son Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global medical fabrics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of smart fabrics, also known as e-textiles, in the healthcare sector. Smart fabrics integrate electronic components and functionalities into textile structures, offering advanced capabilities for sensing, monitoring, and therapeutic applications. These fabrics enable the development of smart garments and wearable devices for real-time patient monitoring, chronic disease management, and eldercare. Key applications include monitoring vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, muscle strength, metabolic rate, and hormonal levels. Smart fabrics also enhance patient comfort with temperature regulation, moisture management, and antimicrobial properties. NexLife's fabric sensor, which detects both ECG and respiration signals, is a prime example of this technology's potential to revolutionize healthcare by enabling continuous monitoring and preventing health concerns. Furthermore, smart fabrics are used in therapeutic garments and assistive devices for targeted treatment and rehabilitation interventions. These factors are driving the growth of the medical fabrics market, with applications ranging from healthcare settings to personal use.

The Medical Textile Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare products. Trends like medicinal textiles and textile-based implants are gaining popularity in orthopedic and cardiovascular applications. Biocompatibility, disinfection, waterproofing, and air permeability are essential features for medical textiles. Durability, acid resistance, and alkali resistance are also crucial for long-term use. Antimicrobial properties are essential for preventing infections in surgical procedures and cosmetic surgeries. Non-toxic and non-carcinogenic medical textiles are in high demand due to health awareness campaigns. Personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical meshes are key non-implantable goods. Fiber structures, such as non-woven and woven fabrics, are used for implantable goods like artificial joints, sutures, and soft tissue implants. Textile manufacturing for medical-grade textile products continues to evolve, with innovations in fiber-based products and surgical meshes. Medical tourism and healthcare services are driving demand for high-quality medical textiles. Additionally, textile-based implants like artificial tendons, ligaments, and body enhancements are emerging areas of interest.

Market Challenges

The medical fabrics market relies heavily on petroleum-based chemicals for the production of synthetic fibers, including polyester, polyamide, polyvinyl alcohol, and PUUR. These fibers are primarily manufactured from crude oil. The unpredictability of crude oil prices poses a significant challenge to the market, as fluctuations can significantly impact the cost of raw materials and, consequently, the price of medical fabric-based products. For instance, the EIA reported that crude oil price was USD40.65 in December 2022 , but it rose to USD90.5 in September 2023 , then declined to USD68.57 in December 2023 , again to USD83.8 in July 2024 . Such price volatility can negatively impact healthcare providers and end-users by increasing manufacturing costs and potentially limiting access to essential medical fabrics and related healthcare solutions. Furthermore, the unpredictability of raw material costs can disrupt inventory management and supply chain dynamics, leading to potential shortages or overstocking, operational inefficiencies, and delayed deliveries. These challenges may hinder the growth of the medical fabrics market during the forecast period.

in , but it rose to in , then declined to in , again to in . Such price volatility can negatively impact healthcare providers and end-users by increasing manufacturing costs and potentially limiting access to essential medical fabrics and related healthcare solutions. Furthermore, the unpredictability of raw material costs can disrupt inventory management and supply chain dynamics, leading to potential shortages or overstocking, operational inefficiencies, and delayed deliveries. These challenges may hinder the growth of the medical fabrics market during the forecast period. The Medical Fabrics Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In the area of medical textiles, there is a growing demand for products like drapes and caps with improved functionality and design. Hygiene awareness has led to an increased focus on bacterial resistance and water vapor transmission in textiles used in sanitary napkins and wound care. Advancements in textile technology have brought about the use of non-woven fabrics in medical applications, including hernia patches, cell scaffolds, and tissue re-engineering. However, the production of advanced fibers and non-wovens for implantable goods and smart textiles comes with challenges in raw materials availability and production lines. Rising healthcare costs and the prevalence of chronic illnesses have fueled the need for cost-effective, high-performance medical textiles in areas like wound care, orthopedic support, compression treatment, and infection control. Antimicrobial fabrics and geriatric care are also gaining importance. Alternative materials, such as woven textiles, are being explored to reduce reliance on non-wovens. Nonetheless, the market presents significant opportunities for growth, with advancements in technology, fibers, and materials continually pushing the boundaries of what medical textiles can achieve.

Segment Overview

This medical fabrics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Synthetic fabrics

1.2 Hybrid fabrics

1.3 Natural fabrics Application 2.1 Wound care

2.2 Surgical fabrics

2.3 Incontinence products

2.4 Implants and prosthetics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Synthetic fabrics- The medical fabrics market is growing due to increasing demand for advanced textiles in healthcare applications. These fabrics offer benefits such as breathability, moisture management, and antimicrobial properties. Key players in the industry include 3M, DuPont, and Teijin Limited. They invest in research and development to produce innovative fabrics for use in medical garments, surgical drapes, and wound care products. The market is expected to continue expanding due to the rising elderly population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Research Analysis

Medical textiles, also known as medicinal textiles, refer to textiles used in healthcare applications. These textiles are biocompatible and designed to meet specific requirements such as disinfection, waterproofing, and air permeability. They come in various forms, including acid-resistant and alkali-resistant fabrics, durable orthopedic supports, and antimicrobial textiles. The market for medical-grade textile products is vast and diverse, encompassing implantable goods like artificial tendons and body enhancements, as well as healthcare services and N95 masks. The value chain for medical textiles includes fiber and yarn production, weaving or knitting, coating and finishing, and conversion into final products. Advancements in fibers, such as advanced nonwovens and smart textiles, are driving innovation in areas like wound care, orthopedic support, compression treatment, infection control, and chronic illnesses. The elderly population's growing needs and rising healthcare costs are also fueling market growth.

Market Research Overview

Medical textiles, also known as medicinal textiles, refer to fabrics specifically designed for use in healthcare and hygiene applications. These textiles are biocompatible, ensuring they do not harm the body, and come with various properties such as disinfection, waterproofing, and air permeability. They can be acid or alkali resistant, durable, and feature antimicrobial properties. Medical textiles are used in various healthcare products and hygiene applications, including orthopedic and cardiovascular implants, wound healing, and textile-based implants like artificial joints and sutures. The market for medical textiles is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, health awareness campaigns, and the growing demand for textile-based implants and personal protective equipment (PPE). The medical textile market includes both implantable and non-implantable goods, with fiber structures varying from non-woven to woven fabrics. Fiber structures can be made from natural fibers, biodegradable polymers, or non-biodegradable synthetic polymers. Medical textiles are used in surgical procedures, cosmetic surgeries, and various healthcare services, including medical tourism. Advancements in textile technology have led to the development of smart textiles, such as N95 masks, artificial blood vessels, hernia patches, and cell scaffolds for tissue re-engineering. The value chain integration of fiber and yarns, non-woven fabric manufacturing, and production lines is crucial for the growth of the medical textile industry. Rising healthcare costs and the growing elderly population are also contributing factors to the market's growth. Medical textiles are used in various applications, including face masks, medical bags, gowns, shoe covers, wipes, bedsheets, maternity pads, incontinence pads, drapes, caps, and sanitary napkins. Hygiene awareness and the development of advanced fibers, such as nonwovens and smart textiles, are expected to further drive market growth.

