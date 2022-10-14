Functional Foods and Beverages Global Market to Reach $324.4 Billion by 2027 at an 8.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Foods and Beverages: Global Markets 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for functional food and beverages should grow from $216.4 billion in 2022 to $324.4 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% for the period 2022-2027.



The functional food market should grow from $102.3 billion in 2022 to $150.8 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% for the period of 2022-2027.



The functional beverages market should grow from $114.0 billion in 2022 to $173.7 billion by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% for the period of 2022-2027.

Functional food and beverages offer health-promoting ingredients or natural components with potential benefits for the human body. A functional food and beverage can be a whole food, or it can be a food that contains or has been fortified with ingredients that have a beneficial effect on physical or mental health.



The global functional food and beverages market has grown exponentially in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue. The market is driven by rising health concerns, an aging global population and growing per capita income in developing countries.

The global functional food and beverages market is facing various challenges: high prices for functional food and beverage products and a lack of awareness about functional food and beverages. Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global functional food and beverages market.

There also is opportunity for contract manufacturers of functional food to improve product manufacturing and delivery time. Increasing industry regulation, worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions drive growth in the global functional food and beverages market.

Report Scope



Functional food subcategories:

Bakery and confectionery.

Cereal and flour.

Dairy non-drinkable.

Frozen fruit and vegetables.

Meat and seafood.

Sweet and savory snacks.

Other functional food.

Functional beverage subcategories:

Dairy drinkable.

Energy drinks.

Fruit and vegetable juices.

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks.

Tea and coffee.

Other functional beverages: dairy drinkable, energy drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, tea and coffee and more.

The report also analyzes the global functional food and beverages market in terms of source, ingredient, function, and region. The sources covered are plant-based, animal-based and microbe-based. The ingredients covered are amino acids, carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals and other ingredients. The functions covered are gut and digestive health, cardiac health, cognitive health, general wellness and immunity, weight management and other functions.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Segment

Chapter 6 Global Market for Functional Food by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market for Functional Beverages by Product Type

Chapter 8 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Source

Chapter 9 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Ingredient

Chapter 10 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Function

Chapter 11 Global Market for Functional Food and Beverages by Region

Chapter 12 North American Market for Functional Food and Beverages

Chapter 13 European Market for Functional Food and Beverages

Chapter 14 Asia-Pacific Market for Functional Food and Beverages

Chapter 15 South American Market for Functional Food and Beverages

Chapter 16 Middle East and African (MEA) Market for Functional Food and Beverages

Chapter 17 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Chapter 18 International Regulations

Chapter 19 Patent Review

Chapter 20 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 21 Company Profiles

Chapter 22 Appendix: Acronyms



