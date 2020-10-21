Functional Nutrition Company, Human(n), Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the US, announces today that it has been chosen as agency of record for supplement and functional nutrition company, Humann. 5WPR's Health Division will be responsible for executing an extensive integrated communications strategy across North America.

Multi-million dollar company Humann continues to grow rapidly and exists to help every human reach their full potential with a foundation on Nitric Oxide and its benefits. Humann is a leader in nitric oxide science and holds the exclusive license for nitric oxide technology discovered at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Likewise, Humann is backed by a renowned council of Science Advisory Board scientists and physicians, including a Nobel Laureate and renowned international nitric oxide authority, Dr. Ferid Murad. 5WPR's work on behalf of the client will include a messaging workshop, influencer relations, earned media relations and speaking engagements to develop a narrative that tells the complete story of Humann as a collective hub of scientific innovation and consumer-facing solutions.

"Our Health & Wellness team has developed a tried and true approach to working with brands offering specialty products," said Dara A. Busch, President of 5WPR. "We understand the complexities of the health industry, and our extensive experience allows us to carve out spaces in the media for clients with a specific focus, like the benefits of nitric oxide. I know the team will do great work for Humann."

"Since its founding, Humann has been unwavering in its commitment to bringing superior and scientifically-backed nitric oxide functional foods and supplements to market," said Joel Kocher, Co-Founder and CEO of Humann. "Humann is thrilled to work with 5W and we believe the team has the experience and capabilities to help us educate both consumers and the media on nitric oxide and its significant health benefits, while simultaneously creating greater awareness surrounding Humann as a whole."

As one of the agency's fastest growing sectors, 5WPR's Health & Wellness Practice has displayed a knack for identifying and fearlessly taking advantage of trending areas and emerging industries including the CBD industry, parenting, and health technology. Their work has received various accolades, including a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2020 International Business Awards® for PR Campaign of the Year in the COVID-19-related Information category.

The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, and of course, media, the team executes full-service campaigns that ensure maximum coverage for their clients.

About Humann

Humann is a groundbreaking supplement and functional nutrition company founded on the science of nitric oxide and its ability to support a healthy cardiovascular system and is backed by a renowned council of Science Advisory Board scientists and physicians including Nobel Laureate, Dr. Ferid Murad. The innovators at Humann bring nutrition-science, in the form of supplements and functional foods, to consumers in effective, science-backed approaches that meet the demands of modern lifestyle. Its products are widely used by physicians and consumers alike, including over 120 Professional and Collegiate sports teams. Humann's product line includes SuperBeets, BeetElite, Neo40, and the newly launched SuperGrapes. Learn more at www.humann.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

