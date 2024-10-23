Functionize Announces Launch of Agentic Platform 6.0 and Webinar on October 29th, 2024

Revolutionary Product Update Delivers 60% Faster Time to Market and 5X Increase in Productivity with New Intelligent Agents

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Functionize, a leading innovator in intelligent process automation, is excited to announce the release of the Functionize Agentic Platform 6.0, the latest advancement in its cutting-edge automation technology. This major update brings unparalleled improvements in software testing efficiency and accuracy, positioning Functionize at the forefront of enterprise automation solutions.

The Functionize Agentic Platform 6.0 leverages the power of Functionize's proprietary Enterprise Application Intelligence (EAI) to deploy AI-powered agents capable of generating, self-healing, and executing software tests with minimal human intervention. By implementing these intelligent agents, customers can expect a 60% faster time to market, significantly enhancing the quality of their software products and releases.

Unlike traditional automation tools, Functionize AI agents provide immediate value without the need for extended learning periods within a customer's environment. This breakthrough technology allows customers to see instant improvements in their testing processes, resulting in up to a 5X increase in productivity.

"Functionize's vision of Agentic Automation and their highly trained AI workers have changed how we test," said Venki Hebbar, Engineering Manager at McAfee. "The platform significantly reduces the manual work in our testing efforts, speeding our time to release with fewer bugs."

In celebration of this milestone, Functionize will host an exclusive webinar on October 29th at 11am PDT, to showcase the capabilities of Agentic Platform 6.0 and its impact on the future of automation. This webinar will feature a live demonstration of the platform's new features, alongside customer success stories and insights from Functionize's automation experts.

Webinar Details:

Date: October 29th, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM PDT

Registration Link: www.Functionize.com/webinar

About Functionize:

Functionize is a pioneer in intelligent automation, providing AI-powered solutions that transform how enterprises approach software testing and process automation. With its Agentic Automation framework and proprietary Enterprise Application Intelligence (EAI), Functionize enables businesses to scale their automation efforts and deliver high-quality software with fewer resources. For more information, visit www.functionize.com .

Media contact:

Ken Parmelee

[email protected]

SOURCE Functionize, Inc