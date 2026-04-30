Functionize Appoints Silicon Valley Executive Alan Naumann as Chairman to Accelerate Market Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Functionize, an AI-native platform transforming software quality, today announced the appointment of Alan Naumann as Chairman of the Board of Directors as the company enters its next stage of growth.

Alan brings 30+ years of executive leadership experience as a four-time CEO and trusted advisor to high-growth technology companies. He is known for working hands-on with founders, boards, and management teams, coaching on corporate strategy, go-to-market execution, organizational design, and the operational discipline required to scale rapidly. In his role as Chairman, Alan will work closely with CEO Tamas Cser and the Functionize leadership team to build the organizational capacity needed to capture this significant market opportunity. With deep roots in enterprise software, Alan has partnered with some of the most innovative founders, executive teams, and investors to help scale disruptive technologies from early stage to market leadership.

"I was first drawn to Functionize as an investor, attracted by the technology and the roadmap toward fully autonomous, agentic AI quality assurance, and that conviction has only grown stronger. Now, in my role as Chairman, I'm energized by the opportunity ahead. What excites me most is that Functionize is solving a problem every enterprise software team faces, maintaining high quality as huge amounts of software is rapidly coming from code generation tools. Functionize is doing it with agentic AI that has been proven with customers in production. The market need is exploding, the technology is proven, and Functionize is uniquely positioned to define this category," said Alan Naumann.

Alan Naumann advises founders, CEOs, and boards of venture-backed technology companies during the most demanding stages with more than 30 years building technology companies from early-stage startups to IPO, acquisition, and billion-dollar valuations. Naumann's experience includes working as an executive at Cadence Design helping the company scale from startup to a public company with over $1B in annual revenue. Naumann then served as CEO helping multiple companies build successful high growth businesses including 41st Parameter, Calico Commerce, and Contrast Security.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alan to the Functionize board at a pivotal moment in our company's evolution," said Tamas Cser, Founder and CEO of Functionize. "With our agentic platform reaching a new level of maturity, Alan's decades of hands-on company-building experience will be invaluable as we scale our go-to-market motion, strengthen our leadership team, and accelerate into our next stage of growth. He has done this before, multiple times, and having him working directly alongside us is a tremendous advantage."

Alan is actively engaged across the technology and life sciences ecosystems, serving as CEO advisor, and on the boards of several private companies and non-profit organizations.

About Functionize

Functionize is an AI-powered platform used for the intelligent creation of software test cases. It empowers enterprises, including Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations, to achieve faster delivery of higher quality software at a lower cost by reducing testing maintenance burdens, increasing automation, and enabling both technical and non-technical users. Functionize provides support for complex ﬂows and supports integration with leading system integrators. Learn more at https://www.functionize.com/.

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SOURCE Functionize, Inc