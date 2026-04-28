Fundamental Brands Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Great American Beauty, Adding an Established Fragrance Powerhouse with Approximately $31 Million in 2025 Net Sales to Its Growing Portfolio

GAB is the manufacturing and distribution arm of the business, with Palm Beach Beauté operating as its wholly owned licensing subsidiary, holding the intellectual property and brand licenses that help power GAB's expanding portfolio of brands. Together, the two companies manage a diversified mix of licensed and proprietary fragrance brands currently sold in major national retail chains, including Burlington, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Ross, and Belk.

GAB's licensed brand portfolio includes recognizable names such as Mustang, Ellen Tracy, IZOD, and others—brands consumers encounter daily on retail shelves across the country. In addition to its licensed portfolio, Palm Beach Beauté owns and operates a number of proprietary brands and IP, giving the combined entity a broad and diversified revenue base that spans both licensed and owned intellectual property.

Despite generating approximately $31 million in annual sales in 2025, GAB has conducted its business entirely through wholesale and in-store channels. Fundamental Brands intends to change that immediately, launching direct-to-consumer digital commerce and omnichannel marketing as a foundational priority of the partnership. Brands with existing inventory—including Mustang—are positioned to move online quickly, with product already in-warehouse and ready to be fulfilled directly to consumers.

"Great American Beauty represents exactly the kind of acquisition our strategy was built for—a business with real scale, real shelf presence, and an exceptional operator at the helm, who simply hasn't had access to the digital infrastructure and marketing support needed to unlock its full potential. That changes the moment this deal closes." — Mark Hauman, Chief Executive Officer, Fundamental Brands, Inc.

The acquisition also accelerates Fundamental Brands' domestic manufacturing strategy—diverting a portion of GAB's current offshore production to a U.S.-based fragrance manufacturing facility. The shift is expected to compress production lead times from approximately six months to as few as six weeks, delivering meaningful advantages in time to market, inventory management, and operational efficiency for its distributors, licensors, and portfolio of brands.

"I have spent a lifetime in the fragrance business—and in all those years and experiences, I believe the combination of Fundamental Brands and Great American Beauty is the most exciting opportunity to date. Their expertise in direct-to-consumer retail, their access to capital markets, and the strength of our brands and relationships will make a business exponentially bigger than its individual parts." — Harold Ickovics, Founder, Great American Beauty

This acquisition reflects the roll-up model Fundamental Brands has described to investors since its founding: identifying established consumer brands with proven revenue, authentic retail presence, and untapped channel potential, then providing the capital, operational infrastructure, and marketing support needed to scale them further. GAB's team will continue in their roles, with Fundamental Brands adding shared services and cross-portfolio synergies.

Investors can learn more, review offering materials, and access the company's SEC filing at invest.fundamental-brands.com. Accredited investors can visit invest.fundamental-brands.com/reg-d.

About Great American Beauty

Founded in 2001 by fragrance industry veteran Harold Ickovics, Great American Beauty (GAB) produces trend-forward, high-quality fragrances at exceptional value, earning a reputation as a trusted partner to some of the most recognizable names in consumer brands. Through its subsidiary Palm Beach Beauté, GAB manages its licensing relationships, brand development, and manufacturing operations, holding licenses for an established portfolio that includes Mustang, Ram Truck, Chrysler-Dodge, Ellen Tracy, IZOD, C&C California, Caribbean Joe, Top Gun, and others. The company is also the exclusive U.S. distributor for Disney Fragrances and the U.S. retail distributor for Lattafa.

GAB's products reach consumers through domestic wholesale, a dedicated international sales division, and national retail chains including Burlington, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Ross, and Belk, as well as food, drug, mass, and department stores. Behind it all is a team backed by deep industry expertise, a consistent commitment to quality, and long-standing licensor partnerships built on trust and brand stewardship.

About Fundamental Brands

Fundamental Brands, Inc. is a growth accelerator and holding company dedicated to scaling exceptional consumer brands across beauty, fragrance, personal care, and private label. Through strategic acquisitions and hands-on operational support, the company scales strong brands into category leaders while building long-term value for investors and founders alike.

Learn more about Fundamental Brands at fundamental-brands.com.

Disclaimer: Investments in private placements, and start-up investments in particular, are long-term, illiquid, speculative, and involve a high degree of risk, and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups

Equity crowdfunding investments in private placements, and start-up investments in particular, are speculative and involve a high degree of risk, and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment through equity crowdfunding tend to be in earlier stages of development, and their business model, products, and services may not yet be fully developed, operational, or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations.

Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns. Forward-looking statements were included here that the Company believes to be accurate, given the current information. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which, if changed, may affect the outcome(s).

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 30 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10010, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck. DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations.

Media Contact:

Sam Genovese

Co-Founder, Board Member, President, and CSO, Fundamental Brands, Inc.

+1 (561) 302-3140

[email protected]

SOURCE Fundamental Brands Inc.