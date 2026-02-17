Fundamental Constants of Nature derived from Vacuum Geometry in New Series of Physics Papers by Raghu Kulkarni, IDrive Inc.

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Inc. today announced the release of five new theoretical physics papers by CEO Raghu Kulkarni, expanding the Selection-Stitch Model (SSM). This latest research offers a rigorous geometric derivation for the arbitrary constants of the Standard Model—including the Fine Structure Constant (1/137) and the Cosmic Abundance Ratio (Dark Matter ratio approx. 5.4)—suggesting these values are not random accidents, but inevitable consequences of a crystallized vacuum.

For decades, the Standard Model of particle physics has relied on over 20 experimentally measured parameters that cannot be explained by theory. Kulkarni's new work challenges this paradigm by modeling the vacuum as a Face-Centered Cubic (FCC) lattice saturated at the Kepler packing limit (K=12). By treating spacetime as a physical, discrete material, the SSM successfully derives these "fine-tuned" numbers from the integer topology of the unit cell.

"We are moving from post-diction to prediction," said Raghu Kulkarni. "These papers demonstrate that the confusing constants of nature—from the strength of electromagnetism to the ratio of Dark Matter—are actually simple geometric invariants of a K=12 lattice. We don't need to tune the universe; we just need to measure its crystal structure."

The five newly released papers cover the Lagrangian foundation of the theory and four distinct cosmological derivations:

The Geometry of Coupling: Solves the century-old mystery of the Fine Structure Constant (approx. 1/137). The paper derives this integer by calculating the "geometric dilution" of force carriers as they propagate through the vacuum's triangular and square flux channels. Read the paper: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18637451

Topological Selection Rules: Explains the nature of Dark Matter. By analyzing the symmetry of the lattice's triangular faces (D3 symmetry), the paper derives a precise 5:1 ratio of "slipped" knots (Dark Matter) to "locked" knots (Protons), matching the Planck satellite's observed mass ratio of approx. 5.4. Read the paper: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18637527

The Freezing Point of Space: Derives the Cosmic Spectral Index (0.96). The paper models the Big Bang as a crystallization process, calculating the index as the thermodynamic ratio between the initial "fluid" disorder and the final "crystal" stiffness. Read the paper: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18637730

The Chiral Filter: Addresses the Baryon Asymmetry (Why is there more matter than antimatter?). The paper demonstrates that the non-bipartite topology of the K=12 lattice acts as a geometric filter, trapping stable matter (approx. 10^-10 abundance) while rejecting antimatter fluctuations. Read the paper: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18637837

The Cosserat Vacuum: Presents the unified mathematical framework (Lagrangian) for the theory, deriving Gauge Fields, Fermions, and Gravity from the saturated elasticity of the lattice. Read the paper: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18645620

Presents the unified mathematical framework (Lagrangian) for the theory, deriving Gauge Fields, Fermions, and Gravity from the saturated elasticity of the lattice.

The complete collection of Selection-Stitch Model research, including simulations and code, is available at https://idrive.com/ssmtheory .

