Fundamental Underwriters Names Diamond Club Winners

LANSING, Mich., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters has named this year's Diamond Club Award winners, representing top-performing brokers who exhibited niche expertise in the trucking industry, strong overall performance and exceptional broker partnerships in 2023.

The Diamond Club Award winners are:

Amwins

CRC Group

Maximum Independent Brokerage LLC

All three of this year's Diamond Club Award honorees are previous winners, demonstrating their proven recognition in the industry and extensive trucking knowledge and expertise.

"It is an honor to recognize the high level of excellence of our valued partners, and it is even more exciting when they are repeat winners," said Jordan Lotsoff, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters. "These strong relationships have led to mutual success, and we appreciate their outstanding work. We look forward to an exciting future together."

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

