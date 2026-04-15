Fundamental Underwriters Names Diamond Club Winners

LANSING, Mich., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters has named its Diamond Club Award winners, representing top-performing brokers who exhibited niche expertise in the trucking industry, strong overall performance and exceptional broker partnerships in 2025.

The Diamond Club Award winners are:

CRC Group

USI Dallas

RT Specialty/Crouse

"Our Diamond Club Award winners are all repeat winners, who continue to demonstrate their expertise in the trucking industry year after year," said Jordan Lotsoff, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters. "They consistently provide value, trust and service to our shared customers. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to future success together."

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE Fundamental Underwriters