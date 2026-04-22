Fundamental Underwriters Names Driver of the Year

LANSING, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters is proud to recognize William Hairston of New Jersey-based Elite Express as Driver of the Year.

The award is presented annually to drivers in the commercial trucking industry with an exemplary driving record who demonstrate strong leadership and make significant contributions toward a positive safety culture within their organization.

"Elite Express is proud to see Bill Hairston, an outstanding driver, recognized for his efforts," said Bob Dinyon, director of Safety at Elite Express. "Bill is a dedicated trucking professional, and his commitment to safety and customer service is unmatched. Bill displays this commitment to helping other drivers throughout the company. I am proud of Bill and so excited he is part of our team at Elite Express."

Hairston has a reputation for consistency and dependability and has maintained an accident-free driving record and a clean inspection record.

"At Elite Express, Bill Hairston's exceptional performance demonstrates a real commitment to safety, one that is steadily made over time," said Kelly Fusner, president, Specialty Lines at AF Group. "We're honored to name him Driver of the Year."

About Elite Express

Elite Express is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey. It is a truck load and volume LTL carrier transporting various commodities for its customers in the contiguous United States.

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE Fundamental Underwriters