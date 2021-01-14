FundCount Launches New Website

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software for family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms, today announced the launch of its new, redesigned website, www.fundcount.com. The site's intuitive navigation and uncluttered design offer a friendlier user experience and make it easier to find essential information.

The new site was developed to support existing clients and help prospective clients explore the capabilities of FundCount. It is organized by industry and by solutions, including portfolio accounting, partnership accounting, general ledger and reporting, so visitors can hone in on specific needs. Improved features include searchable content and a rich resources section with regularly updated articles, blogs and other thought leadership to help the wealth management and investment community stay informed. Case studies highlight the value FundCount has brought to various clients around the globe.

"Since it is often the first interaction a visitor has with a company, a website could be considered the face of a firm," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Our new website is more modern and more sophisticated to better reflect the forward-thinking, innovative vision of FundCount."

The new website embraces best practices for design and user engagement. It also enables more effective lead management for timely response to inquiries, which supports FundCount's commitment to service excellence.

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 135 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

