FundCount Posts Stellar Growth in 2020 Despite Pandemic Slowdown

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, is pleased to announce that it closed 2020 with 83 percent growth over 2019 in first year recurring client revenues in spite of the disruption and volatility caused by Covid-19. The company saw strong growth in both the Americas (up 378 percent) and AsiaPacific (up 762 percent), which more than offset a slowdown in European sales.

"Our solid performance reflects the innovation that FundCount brings to the market – not only in technology, but also in our flexible commercial approach and deployment options," said Ashley Whittaker, President, Global Sales at FundCount. "We expect 2021 to be an even stronger year for FundCount as clients see the value in our unified platform for portfolio and partnership accounting, investment analysis and reporting."

Founded in 1999 and privately owned, FundCount continues to gain market recognition from family offices, hedge funds, fund administrators and private equity firms around the globe. Its powerful yet cost-effective solution offers greater transparency and a holistic view of all activity for more accurate, informed investment decisions.

Release of the new AppUniverse, FundCount Connect module, and a new online portal for 2021 as well as ongoing upgrades to core functionality demonstrate FundCount's commitment to continually reinvest in its software. This enables the company to stay ahead of the competition in the areas that matter most to clients. In addition, FundCount's new pricing structure delivers greater flexibility and provides clients with a cost-effective way to scale to accommodate growth. New deployment approaches greatly reduce procurement and deployment risk.

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients. FundCount is a global organization headquartered in the U.S. with five offices on four continents.

