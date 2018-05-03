FundCount Wins Best Client Accounting at the WealthBriefing European Awards

BOSTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it was awarded best Client Accounting solution at the WealthBriefing European Awards ceremony held in London. These highly regarded annual awards recognize 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities that have demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2017.

FundCount software is used by single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. An integrated solution with all partnership and portfolio accounting, general ledger and reporting on a single platform, FundCount improves accuracy and operational efficiency.

Wealth management structures can be enormously complex, especially tracking multiple entities across generations. According to the WealthBriefing judging panel, FundCount's nested entity functionality and comprehensive reporting contributed to the firm's win.

"Client accounting solutions must be able to meet the broad scope of today's family office investments and reporting needs," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Winning this award reflects the comprehensive functionality and effortless, accurate reporting that define FundCount's success. We are honoured to have been named best Client Accounting solution by WealthBriefing."

"These awards are judged based on client experience, not quantitative performance metrics," said Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO and Publisher of WealthBriefing. "This is a unique feature that truly highlights the very best operators in the private client industry."

Editor's Notes

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 120 hedge funds, single and multi-family offices, fund administrators and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $125 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and three additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by CEO, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme. With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland, US, South Africa and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.

