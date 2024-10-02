OSL's OTC Business: Embracing a New Era of Digital Asset OTC Services

HONG KONG, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing adoption by institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals has made OTC trading increasingly crucial, particularly for large transactions. This provides targeted liquidity solutions and meets the need for transaction confidentiality.

As a leading licensed exchange in Hong Kong, OSL is among the first compliant platform offering digital asset OTC services. OSL's close relationships with major Hong Kong banks enable swift fund settlements, gaining favour with institutional clients. Its services address traditional OTC market challenges, offering a transparent and compliant trading experience.

Apart from that, OSL's comprehensive compliance, secure trading support, and high-level asset protection coverage are rare in the industry, bolstering client confidence.

Turbocharging Settlements, Supercharging Efficiency

OSL leverages its reputation in the market - while traditional cross-border transactions may take days, OSL achieves near-instantaneous settlements using advanced blockchain technology.

By directly processing payments, digital assets eliminate intermediaries, reducing transaction costs and improving capital efficiency.

ETF Custody Market Holds Over 70% Share, Client Protection Top Coverage in Hong Kong

Safeguarding clients' digital assets is paramount for OSL. The company provides coverage through insurers with AM Best 'A' and S&P 'AA' ratings. As the first digital asset platform to be SFC and AMLO licensed, listed, Big-4 audited, insured, and SOC 2 Type 2 certified, OSL offers clients unparalleled peace of mind regarding their digital assets.

OSL is Hong Kong's largest digital asset ETF virtual asset custodian, with over 70% market share, offering the highest protection coverage locally. This demonstrates OSL's industry leadership and ability to meet institutional investors' demands for secure, compliant services., thereby fostering trust among clients.

Robust Liquidity for Investment Success

OSL's OTC services offer high liquidity, enabling seamless execution of block trades. The platform features an advanced Request for Quote (RFQ) system that empowers efficient trading with ironclad quotes, eliminating traditional exchange pitfalls.

Looking Ahead

OSL is set to broaden its horizons, turbocharge platform liquidity, and embrace bleeding-edge tech and security. This strategy aims to attract more institutional investors, ensuring a secure and reliable trading experience for all its clients.

