FundCount Wins Best Client Accounting for Third Year in a Row at the WealthBriefing European Awards

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it was awarded the title of Best Client Accounting at the 8th Annual WealthBriefing European Awards.

These highly regarded awards recognize companies in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor sectors that have demonstrated innovation and excellence throughout 2019. This marks the third year in a row for FundCount's win in the Client Accounting category.

WealthBriefing European Awards

According to the independent judging panel, their decision was influenced by FundCount's ability to provide "an integrated wealth management portfolio and partnership accounting system with a real-time general ledger embedded on a single platform." The judges also cited FundCount's Nested Entity Control Center, which facilitates inter-entity reconciliation and investment activity disbursement through different entities, as a contributing factor.

Commenting on the award, Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount, said, "The hallmarks of FundCount include its ability to support virtually any security type, account structure and transaction; to provide valuable insight through visualization tools and reports; and to maximize efficiency – all within one comprehensive system. We are once again honored to be recognized for these strengths."

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to FundCount on their triumph," said Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing. "The judging process is based on independence, integrity and genuine insight such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

Editor's Notes

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 135 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Family Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme.

