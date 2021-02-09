FundCount Wins Best Client Accounting System at the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it earned top honors as "Best Client Accounting System" at the 2021 WealthBriefing Swiss Awards. This marks the fourth consecutive year that FundCount has won the accounting system award.

Now in its 8th year, the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards recognize best-of-breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities. Winning companies were those deemed by an independent judging panel to have demonstrated innovation and excellence in their chosen category.

According to the judges, "FundCount is evidently built on family office expertise and tackles the challenges of creating visibility over the component parts of the overall family 'nested entity' structure. The easing of administration and potential for automation as a result is clear," they said.

"As a unified system with all investor and investment accounting, general ledger and reporting on a single platform, FundCount provides a holistic view of investment activity plus transparency into underlying data," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "It makes achieving that single source of truth a reality. We are pleased that the judges recognized this unique value that FundCount brings to family offices."

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. FundCount is headquartered in the U.S. with five offices on four continents. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Family Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme.

