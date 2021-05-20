FundCount Wins Best Client Reporting at The WealthBriefing European Awards 2021

BOSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it was awarded the title of Best Client Reporting at the Ninth Annual WealthBriefing European Awards 2021.

These well-regarded annual awards recognize outstanding organizations in the private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges based on innovation and excellence demonstrated during the last year.

FundCount

"The client reporting category was highly competitive, with a small group of finalists chosen from a large pool of entrants," said one of the judges. "FundCount stood out with visualization tools that enliven the accounting and communications workflows."

As an integrated, unified solution, FundCount brings together partnership and portfolio accounting, a real-time general ledger, and reporting on a single platform. It offers wealth managers powerful visualization tools for greater insight along with the flexibility to quickly produce on-demand reports to meet any family member's request for information.

"The ease of creating and customizing reports is a significant differentiator – what takes hours with most systems can be done in minutes with FundCount," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "After winning Best Client Accounting in the WealthBriefing European awards for the last three years, we are delighted to add Best Client Reporting to our repertoire of accomplishments."

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. FundCount is headquartered in the U.S. with five offices on four continents. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.

