FundCount Wins 'Best Hedge Fund System' in the Bobsguide Technology Awards

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it was awarded the title of Best Hedge Fund System by bobsguide, an online platform and global information resource for the financial technology sector.

The inaugural bobsguide Technology Awards provide a comprehensive overview of the various segments of the fintech market and the partnerships that contribute to success. Winners were selected by an independent judging panel based on several criteria including the strength of technology updates, the impact on client experience, and user and market engagement.

"The hedge fund category was particularly competitive with both established and newer players making the shortlist," said Michael McCaw, editor of bobsguide. "However, based on their assessment of the solution and client engagement, the judges felt that FundCount thoroughly stood out – a real testament to the work done by the FundCount team."

"Hedge funds operate in a highly competitive market where efficiency, transparency and client service have an enormous bearing on success," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Integration across accounting and reporting along with the flexibility to drill down into underlying transactions is key. We are delighted that bobsguide recognized these strengths and the tangible benefits FundCount's back-office accounting and client-focused reporting bring to a hedge fund."

FundCount improves accuracy and efficiency of hedge fund operations by aggregating all investor and portfolio accounting on a single platform. The software supports virtually all security types in addition to the complex fee calculations, capital calls, entity structures and reporting requirements unique to hedge funds. An integrated general ledger significantly reduces period-end close and tax and audit cycle times, as well as provides accurate, real-time response capabilities to investor relations teams.

Editor's Notes

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 125 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About bobsguide

Bobsguide is the industry definitive directory of financial technology used by 68,500 members actively researching fintech vendor information. Featuring 7,700 products and 3,100 companies, bobsguide connects buyers and sellers of financial technology.

