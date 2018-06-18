Funding announced for programs working to end homelessness in Pa.

"We have many good programs across Pennsylvania that work to keep people in housing," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Brian A. Hudson Sr. "With some additional targeted funding, we feel they can make a tremendous difference in our joint effort with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh to reduce and perhaps even end homelessness in our state."

The funding will be distributed as grants to organizations with programs that help people retain or find housing, as well as those that provide supportive services. Groups seeking funding are advised to apply through one of 16 Continuum of Care organizations in the state. PHFA is currently soliciting these Continuum of Care organizations to enlist their participation.

Continuum of Care organizations that choose to participate will review and prioritize incoming applications for consideration for funding by FHL Bank Pittsburg and PHFA. Their deadline to join this effort is July 13. If a local Continuum of Care chooses not to participate, or if one doesn't serve a particular area, groups may apply directly to PHFA for this financial assistance.

Practically any organization may apply for funding, including local governments, non-profits, housing authorities and others. The key factors are that they offer programs that prevent or reduce homelessness, they are collaborating with others to address established goals, and they have a track record of success. The deadline for groups to apply for funding under the Home4Good initiative is Sept. 14.

Interested organizations that want to learn more may participate in one of two informational webinars planned for June 21 at 10 a.m. and July 9 at 2 p.m. More information, and registration details, are available on the PHFA website at: www.phfa.org/mhp/serviceprovider/; see the first bullet for the Home4Good initiative. Background information about Home4Good is also available there.

Interested organizations whose questions aren't answered on the website may contact Bryce Maretzki at PHFA at (717) 780-1867 or by email at bmaretzki@phfa.org.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $13.7 billion of funding for more than 172,053 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 134,507 rental units, and saved the homes of more than 49,300 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media contact:

Scott Elliott

717-649-6522 (cell)

selliott@PHFA.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funding-announced-for-programs-working-to-end-homelessness-in-pa-300667952.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Related Links

http://www.PHFA.org

