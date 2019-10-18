Funding in the Age of OTT 2019: Focus on Sport & Films

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sport, Films, Series: Funding in the Age of OTT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines how the growth of OTT is impacting consumption, production, and distribution of premium content, namely sport, films, and TV fiction.

It explores the roles that each of these content types will play in the coming years and looks at how their funding will be affected depending on the development scenario of the audiovisual sector.

It first explains how this content is produced, consumed, distributed and financed while highlighting the major regional differences.

It then looks at how OTT is currently disrupting the sector and examines the way in which stakeholders are adapting to this disruption.

Finally, it uses four scenarios for how the audiovisual sector could develop to identify the challenges that producers and premium rights holders will face in the coming years as they seek financing and exposure for their content.

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

ARD

ATP/WTA

Atresmedia

Baidu

BBC

BeIN Sports

Canal+

Central European Media Enterprises

Channel 4

Comcast/NBC Universal

Disney

DR

ESPN

Euroleague Basketball

Eurosport

Facebook

France TV

Google / YouTube / Google Play

HBO

Hulu

LaLiga

Mediapro

Netflix

NRK

Perform Group/DAZN

PGA Tour

Premier League

RAI

RMC Sport

RTL Group

RUV

Serie A

Sky

SVT

Tencent

TF1

Twitter

UEFA

UFC

Warner

WOW! Unlimited Media

Xilam

Yle

ZDF

