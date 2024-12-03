Funds Generated Through Colossal's Baby of the Year Competition Will Result in a Record-Shattering $24 Million Grant to Nonprofit Organization Baby2Baby

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal has done it again—this time on a scale that's rewriting the rules of charitable fundraising! Colossal announces that funds generated through the 2024 Baby of the Year competition will result in a $24,384,112 grant to Baby2Baby through its charity grantmaking partner, DTCare , marking it the largest fundraising total Colossal has ever achieved in a single campaign.

Colossal's innovative online competition, championed by Baby2Baby Board Member Jessica Alba, has energized millions of people nationwide to vote for the Baby of the Year and drive crucial funds for a cause close to many hearts: providing children living in poverty across the country with the critical items they deserve. This monumental grant will allow Baby2Baby to grow their most critical initiatives across the country, reaching millions of children who need and deserve access to basic necessities.

And the excitement doesn't stop there. Alongside this record-breaking grant to be issued to Baby2Baby, Colossal is thrilled to announce the 2024 Baby of the Year is Sloane Maya! Out of thousands of competitors, sweetie-pie Sloane took the tiny crown! This "miracle baby," as coined by her loving parents, is full of sass and infectious giggles. Sloane's favorite pastimes are playing with her miniature schnauzer, shopping with mom, and people-watching out and about. Sloane will take home $25,000 and star in an exclusive Baby of the Year ad campaign in Good Housekeeping.

Colossal CEO Mary Hagen expressed her deep appreciation for the overwhelming support this competition has garnered. "We set out to make a real impact, and our Baby of the Year competition has truly raised the bar," said Hagen. "This moment is one of the proudest in Colossal's history, but it's only the beginning—we're committed to raising even more in the future and finding new ways to engage communities in giving back."

With this $24+ million milestone, Colossal's year-end totals will make 2024 a banner year in their legacy of support for nonprofits across the U.S.

"Our deepest thanks to everyone who participated in Colossal's Baby of the Year competition," said Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. "We are profoundly grateful for this transformational grant that will allow Baby2Baby to continue to reach millions of children across the country, providing them with the essential items they need, as well as grow our most critical initiatives supporting babies and their families for years to come."

Colossal's 2024 Baby of the Year competition was fueled by the support of exceptional sponsors committed to supporting families with products that make a real difference:

Britax engineers products that keep kids safe, creating confidence for the road ahead. Car seats, strollers, and travel systems help families enjoy the freedom to keep moving.

BOB Gear makes jogging strollers and travel systems for thrill-seekers, explorers, and dreamers—family products as rugged as the places people take them.

L'oved Baby is a premium, organic cotton apparel brand for babies, toddlers, and their loving parents.

TWELVElittle crafts high-quality diaper bags thoughtfully designed to support parents through every stage, from newborn to daycare and beyond.

Newton makes top-rated crib mattresses that are breathable, comfortable, washable, and hypoallergenic.

My Primary Care is an affordable healthcare solution that provides virtual acute and primary care, 500+ Free meds, and pet coverage starting at $24.99/month.

These partnerships represent the cornerstone of Colossal's approach to charitable competition—bringing together mission-driven brands and passionate communities to amplify the impact of giving.

For more information, visit babyoftheyear.org .

About Colossal:

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Baby of the Year, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org . Who's Next?

About Baby2Baby:

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 450 million items over the past 13 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org .

