Fundstrat Capital Announces Monthly Distribution for the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital has declared the monthly distribution for the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI).

GRNI pairs the equity holdings of the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY) with an actively managed options overlay designed to generate income while maintaining exposure to the underlying investment themes.

Distribution Details

Declaration Date: 01/28/26

Ex Date & Record Date: 01/29/26

Pay Date: 01/30/26

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per

Share Distribution

Frequency Fundstrat Granny Shots

US Large Cap & Income ETF GRNI $0.17425 Monthly

The distribution contains an estimated return of capital of 100%. Distributions are not guaranteed.

To view the full distribution history and learn more, visit the GRNI fund page.

Granny Shots Strategy

The Granny Shots stock selection strategy is Fundstrat Capital's thematic and research-driven approach to equity selection. It incorporates a top-down assessment of macroeconomic, demographic, and business-cycle trends alongside a bottom-up quantitative screening process.

The strategy uses a set of longer-term and shorter-term investment themes to guide stock selection. Shorter-term themes include style tilt, seasonality, and PMI recovery. Longer-term themes include millennials, global labor supply, energy/cybersecurity, and easing financial conditions. Companies considered for inclusion in a Granny Shots portfolio must demonstrate alignment with at least two of these themes.

For additional insights into the Granny Shots investment process and strategy, visit grannyshots.com.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is an investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors.

To learn more, visit fundstratcapital.com.

Media Inquiries

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

BEFORE INVESTING, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED AT GRANNYSHOTS.COM/FUND-DOCUMENTS/ OR BY CALLING (212) 293-7132. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund — Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

Distribution Risk. The Fund intends to distribute income on a monthly basis. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

NAV Decline Risk Due to Distributions. When the Fund makes a distribution, the Fund's NAV will typically drop by the amount of the distribution on the related ex-dividend date. The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may result in a decline in the Fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer losses to their investment.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Models and Data Risk. The composition of the Fund's portfolio is heavily dependent on investment models developed by the Sub-Adviser as well as information and data supplied by third parties ("Models and Data"). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors of the Fund's service providers, counter parties or other third-parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third-parties for a range of services, including custody.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.

