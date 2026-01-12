Tom Lee's Granny Shots ETFs Post Accelerated Growth with Flagship GRNY Surpassing $4 Billion in Assets as GRNI and GRNJ Gain Early Momentum

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital today announced another significant milestone for its flagship Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY), which has surpassed $4 billion in assets under management (AUM). The rapid growth solidifies GRNY's position as one of the fastest-growing actively managed equity ETFs in the market.1

"In just a little over one year since launch, GRNY gathered $4 billion in assets, a reflection of how our thematic-focused and understandable investment approach resonates with investors," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chief Investment Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager at Fundstrat Capital. "We continue to relentlessly strive to deliver strong performance with GRNY, and we know our investors appreciate our weekly videos which make our investment process and rationale transparent."

The firm also noted strong early demand from investors for the two new additions to the Granny Shots ETF family, both of which launched on November 18, 2025.

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNJ) has reached $255 million in AUM in just over 30 days of trading, which highlights the Fund's position as one of the fastest-growing actively managed equity ETFs in the market.2

"GRNI has been requested by investors for quite some time, driven by demand for targeted exposure to small- and mid-cap equities, and it has quickly established itself as a complement to the large-cap strategy," said John Bai, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Fundstrat.

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI), which strategically combines the core GRNY large-cap methodology with actively managed covered call and options strategies for income generation, has reached $53 million in AUM. The Fund made its inaugural monthly distribution on December 19, 2025, with a distribution amount of $0.16892 per share. Full distribution details and a historical record are now published on the Fund's website .

Granny Shots Strategy

The Granny Shots stock selection strategy is Fundstrat Capital's thematic and research-driven approach to equity selection. It incorporates a top-down assessment of macroeconomic, demographic, and business-cycle trends alongside a bottom-up quantitative screening process.

The strategy uses a set of longer-term and shorter-term investment themes to guide stock selection. Longer-term themes include millennials, global labor supply, energy and cybersecurity, and easing financial conditions. Shorter-term themes include style tilt, seasonality, and PMI recovery. Companies considered for inclusion in a Granny Shots portfolio must demonstrate alignment with at least two of these themes.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is an investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors.

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital