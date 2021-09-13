Fundus Cameras Market Records a Healthy CAGR of 5.55% during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Understand the driving forces behind Fundus Cameras Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Free Sample Report !

The COVID-19 impact report on the fundus cameras market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Canon Inc.

The company offers CX 1 Hybrid Digital Mydriatic Retinal camera which is used for Fundus Autofluorescence (FAF) photography.

Carl Zeiss AG

The company offers ZEISS Retinal Cameras which have Effective and efficient fundus imaging and review.

EasyScan BV

The company offers ophthalmoscopes that can easily detect eye conditions such as AMD diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and others. The company offers fundus cameras which are accurate and comfortable eye exams. Improve store traffic and customer retention.

Fundus Cameras Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fundus cameras market is segmented as below:

Product

Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras



Hybrid Fundus Cameras



Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



ROW

The fundus cameras market is driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of eye diseases. In addition, other factors such as increasing use of non-mydriatic cameras, and technological advances are expected to trigger the fundus cameras market toward witnessing a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period.

