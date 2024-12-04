Funeral Services for Deacon Peter J. Westbrook Announced

PETER WESTBROOK FOUNDATION

Dec 04, 2024, 13:46 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter Westbrook Foundation (PWF) mourns the loss of Peter J. Westbrook and honors his extraordinary life and legacy. As we reflect on his profound impact, we invite the community to join the family of Peter J. Westbrook in celebrating his life at the following services:

Service for Deacon Peter J. Westbrook
The Abyssinian Baptist Church
132 Odell Clark Place (West 138th St)
New York, NY 10030

Peter J. Westbrook (April 16, 1952 - November 29, 2024)
  • Wake: Thursday, December 12, 2024 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM
  • Morning Viewing: Friday, December 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM
  • Funeral Service: Friday, December 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Peter J. Westbrook was more than an athlete; he was a mentor, a trailblazer, and a visionary leader who used his platform to uplift young people through the sport of fencing. His foundation has transformed the lives of countless students, fostering excellence in academics, athletics, and personal development.

The family and the PWF community honor Peter's profound legacy and invite supporters, friends, and admirers to pay their respects and celebrate his life at these services.

For more information, please contact Corinne E. Cater (Family Spokesperson) at [email protected].

