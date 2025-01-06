LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global blockchain leader Leadpoint System has been named as Innovation Awards Honoree in the Fintech category at CES 2025, showcasing the groundbreaking potential of its next-generation blockchain technologies.

At the core of Leadpoint System's achievement is Funet v2.0, a blockchain mainnet platform powered by world's first randomized, non-competitive consensus algorithm. This technology maximizes energy efficiency and security, delivering uninterrupted block creation without forks, surpassing the limitations of traditional blockchain models.

Funet Revolutionizes Fintech Innovation at CES 2025 – Leadpoint System Gaining Global Recognition for Blockchain Mainnet Technology

Redefining Blockchain with a Randomized Non-Competitive Consensus Algorithm

Funet's unique consensus algorithm addresses the challenges of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) models by implementing a randomized node selection process that guarantees fairness and true decentralization. This approach eliminates collusion among nodes and unnecessary energy consumption, offering unmatched performance with up to 15,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS) and a block generation speed of 16 blocks per second.

The Funet mainnet is specifically designed for Security Token Offerings (STO), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and NFTs, providing seamless integration via RestAPI for issuance, distribution, and validation. Moreover, its advanced DID (Decentralized Identity) and de-identification technologies enhance data privacy and trust in data management.

A Game-Changer for Fintech: Bridging Digital and Physical Assets

Funet v2.0 provides DID-based mainnet, and extends its capabilities beyond finance to government administration, public services, and diverse physical asset sectors, such as real estate, art, music, intellectual property, etc.. In collaboration with the Korea Securities Depository, Leadpoint System has successfully completed a blockchain-based STO pilot program, establishing a new benchmark for digital asset issuance and management.

Additionally, Funet provides transparent transaction tracking, enabling asset managers to prevent errors and incorrect remittances while ensuring operational efficiency.

Successful Blockchain Mainnet Use Cases: Leading Public Sector Achievements in South Korea

Leadpoint System has proven the excellence of its Funet mainnet through various public projects in South Korea. By managing over 1.5 billion annual records of medical, asset, and childcare data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare on a blockchain-based platform, Funet contributes to preventing duplicate payments while generating more than 10 million blocks each year.

Additionally, Funet's blockchain technology has been implemented across a diverse range of public initiatives, including the Ministry of Justice's electronic notarization system enhancement project and its ICT regulatory sandbox designation. The platform also powers the Incheon Eco-Platform's integrated membership service for environmental initiatives, the blockchain mainnet construction project for Incheon Technopark, and the operation and maintenance of the Seoul Citizen Card.

These successful deployments highlight Funet's robustness and scalability as a mainnet solution, establishing its leadership in driving innovation in South Korea's blockchain industry.

Global Recognition: Awards, Patents, and Certifications

Leadpoint System has demonstrated its excellence through a BBB rating in the mock technical evaluation for special technology listing conducted by Korea Rating & Data. The company holds 9 core blockchain technology patents and has garnered multiple accolades, including the 2023 Blockchain Innovation Product Ministerial Award. Furthermore, Funet's achievement of the First-Grade Good Software (GS) Certification underscores its stability and reliability. With the CES 2025 Fintech Innovation Award, Funet has further cemented its position as a global leader in blockchain innovation, solidifying Leadpoint System's reputation as a pioneering force in the industry.

Eunju Baek, CEO of Leadpoint System, expressed her gratitude, stating: "Being recognized at CES for our Funet mainnet technology is an incredible honor. This milestone validates the potential of our innovations to transform the global blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. We are committed to driving industry evolution through advanced blockchain solutions and services."

About Leadpoint System

Founded in 2008, Leadpoint System combines over a decade of IT expertise with cutting-edge blockchain and AI technologies. Since 2017, the company has positioned itself as a leader in blockchain innovation, providing the highest-quality solutions for finance, public services, and manufacturing sectors.

Leadpoint System's achievements include the First-Grade Blockchain Platform Software Certification, CES 2025 Fintech Innovation Award, and NICE Technology Credit Bureau Evaluation TI-1 Grade. Through its innovative blockchain and AI solutions, the company continues to deliver exceptional results across diverse industries worldwide.

