Fungi Perfecti, LLC Takes Legal Action Against Unauthorized Sellers

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is strongly committed to customer safety, brand integrity, and product quality. As part of its rigorous quality control program, Fungi Perfecti takes a strong stand against unauthorized sellers, including but not limited to regularly auditing third-party platforms for counterfeit product and pursuing legal action against unauthorized resellers.

After discovering that a business operating as "JT Best Deals LLC" was selling unauthorized and non-genuine Fungi Perfecti products on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay.com, and goodszon.com, Fungi Perfecti filed a lawsuit and won. The court entered the judgment against the unauthorized sellers for, among other things, trademark infringement and tortious interference of existing contracts and business relationships. The court also entered a permanent injunction that prohibits JT Best Deals from selling Fungi Perfecti products or otherwise using Fungi Perfecti's trademarks.

This legal victory is a critical step in Fungi Perfecti's ongoing efforts to protect its brand and maintain the integrity of its products. Unauthorized sellers not only violate Fungi Perfecti's intellectual property, but also pose risks to consumers by offering inferior products that do not meet their rigorous quality standards. When unauthorized sellers refuse to stop their unlawful and dangerous conduct, Fungi Perfecti will take appropriate action to ensure the safety of Fungi Perfecti's customers and integrity of their brand.

Quality control and product safety can only be guaranteed when Host Defense products are purchased from a seller explicitly authorized by Fungi Perfecti. Any unauthorized seller is considered to be a serious breach and Fungi Perfecti is committed to not only finding those sellers and notifying the third-party platform of unauthorized activity, but also pursuing legal action when necessary.

Consumers can continue to purchase authentic Host Defense products directly from the manufacturer on HostDefense.com and Fungi.com, and from any of the authorized resellers found here . Anyone with questions can reach out directly to Fungi Perfecti and Host Defense customer service at [email protected] or by calling (877) 504-6926.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from mycofiltration and mycoremediation, to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive , offsetting 110% of their combined carbon emissions from scopes 1, 2 & 3. Follow them on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .*

