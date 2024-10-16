Funnel now powered with leading Generative AI

Generative AI and large language models provide even more conversational answers for the AI solution trusted by 8 of top 25 multifamily owners and managers

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing, the best AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced a new product enhancement on the popular Virtual Assistant (VA) AI solution: Generative AI-powered virtual assistant. Funnel clients can now leverage generative AI to conversationally answer renters' questions which gives their teams a hand, provides an excellent renter experience, and improves their margins.

Traditionally, multifamily operators have been forced to: rely on AI without a proven CRM as a source of truth and next steps for teams, let questions go unanswered, staff and train a large team to answer questions, or outsource to a third party. These options provide an expensive, sub-par experience for renters or overwhelm teams with the volume of follow-up needed. Good news: those days are in the past and the multifamily AI trusted by 8 of the top 25 leading and largest property managers just got generative AI superpowers. The Virtual Assistant that's been improving customer experiences, saving agents time, and boosting conversions for years, is now backed by cutting-edge generative AI technology. Funnel's new AI Assistant utilizes a leading large language model (LLM) to answer complex questions in a personalized and conversational way.

"Funnel's Virtual Assistant gave our teams a hand since day one, when we rolled it out. The addition of Generative AI makes the Virtual Assistant more conversational and allows it to suggest responses for agents to questions that it wouldn't normally handle," Sarah Allwardt, Director of Marketing and Resident Experience, Kane Realty Corporation (KRC), a real estate development and management company known for its nearly 50-year history of creating many of Greater Raleigh's favorite places to gather, work, and live. "This increased functionality provides renters with a better, more personalized experience, which we believe will increase our conversion metrics. All while still automatically updating renter preferences and information in the CRM, allowing for a smooth handoff to our on-site teams."

Benefits

Backed by cutting-edge generative technology:

Transparent communication: Built directly into Funnel's CRM and your team's workflows. No black box communication. Funnel's AI gives agents visibility into the messages the AI is sending.

Automatically parses conversations and populates the guest card: The AI automatically adds renter and resident preferences to their single renter-centric® guest card.

Clean handoffs: When it's time to hand off to the human team, AI seamlessly hands the nurtured lead over for teams to do what they do best: provide empathetic customer service. Because AI is ingrained into Funnel's CRM these tasks are automatically created in the CRM guiding the team on what actions to take next to achieve business goals.

Boosts your conversions: Speedily responding to inquiries, booking tours, and recommending sister properties that are a better fit for the inquiring renter based on their budget, preferences, and move-in date.

Auto-draft message responses for leasing agents.

Say goodbye to listening to long calls and reading through lengthy transcriptions: Save your teams' time by transcribing and summarizing calls and quickly giving your team the most important information. Perfect for an escalation where a Property Manager needs to get up to speed quickly before speaking to a resident.

"Conversations about choosing a new home are emotional, meaningful, and require a high touch. This investment into generative AI makes these interactions more conversational so that renters feel supported at every step of their customer journey," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Because our AI is built to work in tandem with our CRM as a true virtual assistant, onsite and centralized teams finally have visibility to all communication with each prospect and resident, unlike other solutions that first developed AI products siloing important communication outside the CRM. As large language models have sped up AI iteration it becomes abundantly clear that AI needs to be built into a proven CRM to be transformational in multifamily."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's AI and automation-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

