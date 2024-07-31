Funnel Recognized on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Adds to Funnel's growing list of recognitions as an innovator and great employer

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing , the best AI-infused CRM for multifamily leaders, today announced its selection as an Inc. Best Workplace for 2024. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

The honor adds to Funnel's growing list of awards including: 2024 Winner, Best Places to Work Multifamily®; 2024 Winner, Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women; 2023 Winner, National Apartment Association (NAA) Top Employers; 2023 Winner, Globe St. CRE Tech Influencers; 2022 Finalist, NAA Top Employers; and 2021 Finalist, NAA Best Places to Work.

"We are humbled and truly honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the best places to work in America. Funnel's people are our secret sauce. From our most tenured to our brand new employees everyone at Funnel is all-in," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Our mission is to create a better renter experience by living our PINK core values. I am incredibly grateful to the 125+ employees who serve our partners and their renters every single day to make that happen."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; renters who demand a better customer experience; and stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career. Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

