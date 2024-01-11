Funnel Releases 2023 Highlights

Celebrating our clients' wins, fighting housing inequality, closing Series B-2 funding, completing the modern front office suite, moving leaders to the new operating model, and continuing to push the envelope of what's possible in multifamily

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing , the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced its 2023 highlights. Throughout the past year, Funnel continued to innovate and disrupt the multifamily industry through partnerships with its clients and expanding the company's suite of products. From continued iteration of their products, to HOME by Funnel Inc. making its first donation to a charity partner organization, to earning awards, to closing on a new round of funding it was an outstanding year for Funnel.

Funnel clients garnering impressive results in a tough multifamily market

Our renter-centric platform cost and efficiency savings for companies, centralization, relief for overstretched teams and ideal renter experiences. While bold, claims like these are illustrated in the results that our clients are seeing after moving to Funnel:

Non-profit, HOME by Funnel Inc., made its first donation to partner organization: Entryway

The inaugural partnership between the two non-profits brings to life HOME by Funnel Inc.'s goal of creating housing equality. The work knows no end, HOME plans to raise money to support housing equity from various sources, including Funnel Leasing, Inc., which will donate $1 from every new lease signed using Funnel Leasing's online leasing solution.

Funnel completed the front office with new products, and continues to iterate on previous products

We don't think "good enough" is ever good enough. We are constantly gathering customer feedback, iterating, integrating, and making everything we build exceptional. Here are the highlights:

Funnel raises $32 Million to expedite the adoption of the new operating model by multifamily leaders

In a challenging funding environment, only the most competitive companies are finding a path forward. We are incredibly proud to be among them. The financing is led by RET Ventures , the leading VC investor in "rent tech", whose 50+ strategic investors comprise the largest group of apartment owners and operators working together to drive innovation in multifamily, representing over 2.5 million rental units. They are joined by Trinity Ventures and a group of leading multifamily owner-operator co-investors.

Funnel honored with multiple best places to work and real estate influencer awards

The Future is P.I.N.K.



We mean P.I.N.K. like our values — prosocial, integrity, novel, and kick-a** — because we know none of this would be possible without the dedicated Funnel team, our industry-leading clients, and partners who worked to make this all possible.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: renters who demand a better customer experience; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

