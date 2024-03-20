FunnL Partners with FunnelFul to Further Strengthen its Presence in North America

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FunnL.ai , a leading provider of B2B sales appointment setting services for over a decade, announces its strategic partnership with Funnelful, founded by Head of Marketing and Business Development, Mandi Lapointe, to further its footprint into the North American market. This partnership marks a significant milestone for FunnL as it leverages Funnelful's expertise and market insights to strengthen its presence and deliver unparalleled value to clients in North America.

FunnL.ai has been helping US based B2B companies increase their revenue by more than $2 billion with the leads they bring. No matter how niche the customer base, FunnL has the expertise to bring ideal customers, helping B2B companies in any industry to close deals faster and more cost-effectively.

Mandi's visionary leadership and extensive experience in the technology sector make her an invaluable partner for FunnL. "We are thrilled to partner with Funnelful as we expand our operations in North America," said Sanju Pillai, CEO of FunnL. "Mandi Lapointe's reputation as a global marketing leader and Funnelful's proven track record of success make them the ideal partner for us. FunnL has been the leader in the US sales meeting generation for over a decade and is poised to penetrate further into North America."

Through this partnership, FunnL aims to leverage Funnelful's industry expertise to address the unique needs of clients in North America. With a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, FunnL and Funnelful are well-positioned to lead the way in driving business growth and success in the region.

Funnelful will be using FunnL's technology and industry expertise in generating B2B sales meetings and help companies drive revenue growth and achieve their sales goals through innovative marketing strategies.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Mandi Lapointe, Head of Marketing and Business Development, FunnelFul.us

[email protected]

Phone: 425-310-5323

Shashi Vadana Reddy,

Global Marketing Head, Funnl.ai

[email protected]

Phone: +91-9866548484

About FunnL.ai

Having served 350+ customers in the USA, FunnL.ai has given more than 50,000 Sales Qualified Leads to its clients earning them 2 Billion + in revenue. FunnL employees more than 450 full time research experts, to find the right contacts that will lead to the perfect leads.

About Funnelful

Funnelful is a leading sales meeting generation marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses drive revenue growth and achieve their sales goals through innovative marketing strategies. With a focus on delivering measurable results and exceptional customer experiences, Funnelful leverages cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to optimize sales funnels and maximize ROI for clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.funnelful.us .

SOURCE FunnL