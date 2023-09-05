FUNSICLE® AND TERRACYCLE® ANNOUNCE LIMITED-TIME RECYCLING EVENT FOR ALL BRANDS OF INFLATABLE POOLS AND FLOATS

News provided by

TerraCycle, Inc.

05 Sep, 2023, 08:03 ET

Outdoor Recreation Brand Helps Consumers Recycle Old Inflatables through TerraCycle®

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --As people get ready to close their pools for the season and pack away supplies for the cooler months, they'll likely come across old inflatables that have seen better days and are ready to be retired. Funsicle®, a fast-growing outdoor recreation brand within the Polygroup® family, has partnered with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to announce a limited-time* recycling event for well-loved inflatable pools and floats that are ready to be given a second life.

Beginning September 4, consumers can send in all brands of deflated pools and floats to be recycled by TerraCycle through the Funsicle Inflatables Free Recycling Program. Participation is easy: download a prepaid shipping label at https://funsicle.com/terracycle and mail in the deflated pools and floats through October 4, 2023.* For each pound of inflatables returned, the recycler earns one dollar toward charity gifts or cash donations to a school or non-profit organization of their choice.

"At TerraCycle, we are all about having fun, but not at the planet's expense," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO.  "Through the Funsicle Free Recycling Program, fans of the inflatable pools and floats can easily reduce waste without sacrificing the enjoyment of their summer fun."

The Funsicle Inflatables Free Recycling Program is open to any interested pool owner, individual, school, or community organization. Once collected, the floats and pools are cleaned, shredded, and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

For more information on TerraCycle's recycling program, visit www.terracycle.com. Connect with Funsicle at https://www.instagram.com/funsicle/.  

*Limited time offer; Good only while supplies last.

About Funsicle

Funsicle is an outdoor recreation brand that designs above ground pools and inflatable floats to capture the summertime spirit of play and relaxation. Funsicle is part of the Polygroup® family, a global consumer goods leader with companies that design, manufacture and distribute seasonal home décor and outdoor recreation products to inspire people to play more and celebrate more. For over 30 years, Polygroup has been the most trusted authority and world leader in best-in-class, imaginative, trend-driven and tech-smart products that make lives more fun. For more information, visit Funsicle.com.  

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

CONTACT:
Alexandra Nowak
TerraCycle
(609) 393-4252 x3320
[email protected]

SOURCE TerraCycle, Inc.

Also from this source

LIFE-CHANGING ACTION CAN BE TAKEN FROM THE ANALYSIS OF JUST ONE DIRTY DIAPER

TERRACYCLE ENCOURAGES CONSUMERS TO COLLECT ALL BRANDS OF SAUCE PACKETS VIA TACO BELL SAUCE PACKET RECYCLING PROGRAM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.