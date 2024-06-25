FUNSICLE EXPANDS TO EUROPE FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL YEAR IN NORTH AMERICA

Fast-Growing Outdoor Recreation Brand Announces Major Retail Partnerships and Breakthrough Recycling Milestone

BOISE, Idaho, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funsicle®, the fast-growing outdoor recreation brand known for its innovative above ground pools and inflatable swim floats, announces its expansion into Europe. Following a successful launch in North America last year, Funsicle products are now available in major European retailers across the UK, Germany, and France, including Tesco, ALDI, Sainsbury's Argos, Asda, B&M, Globus Baumarkt, ROFU, John Lewis, and BAUHAUS.

Funsicle's global expansion follows a strong 2023 performance in the United States and Canada. Funsicle, part of the Polygroup® family, has secured placements in prominent big-box retail chains, supermarkets, and online retailers such as Walmart, Target, Big Lots, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Tractor Supply, Canadian Tire, Dollar General, Aldi, Family Dollar, Kroger, Fred Meyer, and Amazon. The brand's diverse products, from inflatable floats and lawn play items to above ground swimming pools, have earned over 18 industry awards from esteemed family publications.

"We're thrilled to bring Funsicle to Europe and introduce our innovative products to a new audience," said Ricky Tong, CMO of Polygroup. "Our success in North America has set a strong foundation and we're eager to build on that momentum globally in pursuit of our mission to inspire the world to play more outdoors."

Funsicle partnered with TerraCycle® last year to launch the Funsicle Inflatables Free Recycling Program in North America—a significant brand differentiator enabling consumers to recycle deflated pools and floats for the first time. Since the program's inception in April 2023, over 2,847 lbs. of inflatables have been collected for recycling.

Looking ahead, Tong added, "We're committed to expanding our product line, reaching new markets, and continuing our sustainability efforts, which included setting up solar-powered manufacturing operations. This is just the beginning of our journey towards a more sustainable future for outdoor recreation."

With a successful first year and promising global expansion, Funsicle is poised for continued growth and innovation. Consumers can anticipate more exciting products and initiatives from Funsicle in the coming years. For more information, visit Funsicle.com.

About Funsicle

Funsicle® is an outdoor recreation brand within the Polygroup® family of companies that designs above ground pools and inflatable swim floats to capture the summertime spirit of play and relaxation. Its award-winning product line is sold both online and in major retailers worldwide. Funsicle: Where Fun Floats®. Learn more: Funsicle.com.

