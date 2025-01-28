Fur-esh Routines: Wellness Pet and Amanda Batula Celebrate Pet Dental Health Month and New Wellness® WHIMZEES® Freshzees™

With dogs Ryder and Reese by her side, Batula highlights how Wellness® WHIMZEES® treats play a vital role in their daily routines to support dental health and overall wellbeing.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years and creator of Wellness® WHIMZEES®, is celebrating Pet Dental Health Month (February) with reality TV star, entrepreneur and pet parent Amanda Batula and her dogs, Ryder and Reese. Together, they're showcasing just how easy it is to make dental health a part of a furry friend's routine this month and all year long.

"Dental health is a crucial part of my routine, and as a pet parent, I want Ryder and Reese to participate in that routine too. Wellness WHIMZEES are an excellent addition, helping to keep their teeth, breath and gums cleaner and making us more confident heading to those regular vet appointments," said Batula. "Addressing Ryder and Reese's dental health and including them in my own wellbeing regimen means more quality time and a healthy, happy life together for all three of us. Pet Dental Health Month makes for the perfect reason to celebrate these easy routines with Wellness WHIMZEES."

The celebrations also include the launch of Wellness® WHIMZEES® Freshzees™, a softer dental treat option for dogs with active ingredients, such as zinc, apple cider vinegar and parsley, to freshen breath and support dental health when chewed daily. Available in XS, S and M sizes, Freshzees is formulated as a more comfortable dental treat option for soft chewers or older dogs. Freshzees will be available beginning in February.

Freshzees join the portfolio of Wellness WHIMZEES products crafted to support the four areas vets check most: Breath, Plaque, Tartar and Gums. Wellness WHIMZEES for dogs are scientifically engineered with grooves and ridges to provide an optimal clean and delicious treat. Treat options for cats have a crunchy porous texture that cleans as a cat's tooth sinks in.

"We're proud to continue expanding our Wellness WHIMZEES offerings with the launch of Freshzees, a softer option for dogs to support healthier teeth, gums and breath. Pet Dental Health Month is a timely reminder to pet parents that prioritizing dental health is easier and tastier than you think," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company. "A daily treat option like Wellness WHIMZEES can help pet parents like Amanda incorporate their furry friend's dental health habits into their own routines to support more quality time and a happier life together."

For more tips from Amanda on how you and your furry friends can make dental health a priority and how to fit it into your "get unready routine," click here. To learn more about Wellness WHIMZEES for cats and dogs and to find them near you, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com/whimzees/.

1With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

