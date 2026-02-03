Furia Rubel Communications Adds Legal Strategists Valerie Madamba and Meghan Warren to International Faculty

PERKASIE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency, is excited to announce the addition of presentation strategist Valerie Madamba and law firm leader Meghan Warren to its International Faculty. Hailing from Denmark and Australia, these legal professionals bring decades of experience to the agency and are uniquely positioned to guide legal clients to success in an international landscape.

Valerie Madamba Meghan Warren

"We are thrilled to welcome Valerie and Meghan to our International Faculty, as both of them bring a wealth of knowledge about the business of law to our team," said Gina Rubel, CEO and General Counsel of Furia Rubel. "Their experience in the U.S. and abroad makes them well-versed in the nuances of a variety of legal markets, and they understand how to navigate the various challenges of law firm management and client communication. We know our clients will benefit from their deep insight."

Originally from the U.S. and now based in Copenhagen, Madamba is a former regulatory lawyer turned presentation strategist and designer who helps legal industry experts articulate their ideas with clarity, confidence, and authority. Drawing on her experience in U.S. government, BigLaw, and in-house legal roles, she brings a uniquely informed perspective to her work. With more than 15 years of experience spanning legal practice, consulting, and professional training, Madamba understands firsthand why so many legal presentations fail to connect. She has studied and refined the craft of persuasive communication, specializing in helping lawyers and law firms move beyond conventional, jargon-heavy approaches to create presentations and events that are credible, memorable, and aligned with their professional and firm-wide objectives. As a member of the International Faculty, she works with lawyers and law firm leaders to transform deep expertise into influence and opportunity.

"I am excited to guide clients in the delicate art of communication as a member of the International Faculty," said Madamba. "Communicating persuasively is one of the most important skills a lawyer must learn, and being a skilled communicator in this industry requires knowing how to transform complex information into a compelling story. I look forward to working with clients on this crucial part of their professional development and brand strategy."

Primarily based in Melbourne, Warren is a Principal and Director at Burke Lawyers with over 18 years of experience advising clients across Australia and internationally in commercial law including business advice and contracts, litigation and dispute resolution. She advises professionals and SMEs with a particular focus on the medical, health, and sciences sectors, providing strategic, outcome-focused, and plain language legal advice and solutions. As a law firm leader for more than 12 years in management and at the board level, she has a wealth of experience and expertise on issues critical to modern legal practices across the globe, including leadership and governance, people and culture, building and sustaining high-performing teams, mental health and wellbeing in demanding professional environments, technology, and international law firm marketing and business development strategy.

"I am so happy to join Furia Rubel's International Faculty and to help clients navigate the complex issues faced by law firm leaders," said Warren. "Managing the business of law requires a skillset separate from practicing law, and many law firm leaders have had no formal training in this regard – forcing them to learn on the job. I'm looking forward to helping leaders make informed and wise decisions that ensure their firms grow and thrive."

Furia Rubel's International Faculty equips legal and business professionals with innovative strategies, practical tools, and business-of-law management solutions. These resources empower firms to align their services with the business priorities of their clients, delivering proactive solutions that position law firms to thrive in today's highly competitive market. From licensed attorneys and in-house counsel to former marketing and business executives who have led strategy at Global 200, Am Law 200, and Magic Circle law firms, each faculty member provides unique insights and experience in helping law firms manage change and achieve their strategic objectives. These 15 elite professionals speak 7 languages combined, and they hail from key global markets in the United States, Canada, Hungary, France, Denmark, Poland, and Australia.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

Contact: Matt Henderson

[email protected] 215-340-0480

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.