Furia Rubel Voted No. 1 for PR, Business Development Coaching, Marketing, and Customer Service to Philadelphia Legal Community

Readers of The Legal Intelligencer again recommend Furia Rubel Communications among the area's best service providers to the legal profession

PERKASIE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications is pleased to announce that the agency has been voted No. 1 in the categories of Public Relations Firm, Marketing Firm, Law Firm Marketer Providing the Best Customer Service, Online/Social Media Marketing Provider for the Legal Community, and Lawyer/Law Firm Business Development Coaching by the readers of The Legal Intelligencer in the ALM publication's "Best of 2026" survey. Because the agency has been recognized among the top three honorees for its public relations, marketing, and business development services for three years in a row, it has earned the Hall of Fame distinction for those categories.

Gina Rubel

"In today's crowded legal market, integrated marketing and PR aren't crucial to separate the firms that get noticed from the ones that are overlooked," said Gina Rubel, CEO and General Counsel of Furia Rubel. "This recognition, five years running, reinforces the importance of sharp messaging, real business results, and a relentless focus on strategies that actually move the needle for our clients."

Furia Rubel serves law firms and legal profession service providers throughout the United States and internationally. Founded in 2002 by Rubel, a third-generation attorney and former Philadelphia trial lawyer, Furia Rubel is a full-service marketing and public relations agency offering crisis communications, litigation communications and trial publicity, communication advisory services, and professional development training.

In addition, Furia Rubel hosts an award-winning podcast, www.OnRecordPR.com, which provides listeners with timely, relevant, compelling information about law firm marketing, public relations, media relations, and law practice management. In its seventh season and listened to in more than 50 countries, On Record PR was named among the Top 10 Legal Podcasts by Attorney at Work. It is available on every podcast streaming platform.

Held annually, The Legal Intelligencer's "Best of" survey asks its readers to vote for the best legal service providers and law firms in the Philadelphia area. Furia Rubel is proud to have been named to the top of the list many years running, repeatedly earning its place in the ALM publication's Hall of Fame.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

Contact: Matt Henderson

[email protected] 215-340-0480

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.