FuriosaAI and Helikai Partner to Deliver Secure, Production-Ready Enterprise AI Automation Stack

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuriosaAI, a pioneer in high-performance, power-efficient AI semiconductors, and Helikai, the company behind purpose–built Micro–AI agents for regulated and precision–critical industries, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a secure, production–ready automation stack for enterprise environments.

Helikai's platform is now fully certified on FuriosaAI's NXT RNGD inference servers, enabling enterprises to run high–performance, domain–specific AI workflows while consuming substantially less power, operating securely within corporate boundaries, and maintaining complete data sovereignty.

Many sophisticated AI platforms are challenging to deploy or compromise on privacy, control, or operational reliability. The partnership between FuriosaAI and Helikai addresses this gap directly: Furiosa provides the high–performance AI infrastructure, and Helikai provides the enterprise–ready AI agents, Helibots, that automate complex, repetitive processes such as analyzing legal contracts, processing insurance claims, validating invoices and purchase orders, reviewing collections, accelerating sales operations, and orchestrating multi–system workflows across the enterprise.

The joint solution brings together Helikai's hybrid architecture — which combines Instruction–Tuned Language Models (ILMs) using Helikai Mālama optimized prompts, agentic AI, and deterministic logic for predictable, auditable outcomes — and Furiosa's AI accelerators, which offer superior performance per watt than comparable GPUs.

A Production–Ready Stack for Real Enterprise Work

Enterprises in legal, life sciences, insurance, media, and other regulated sectors increasingly need AI systems that can execute multi–step, multi–system workflows with precision. Helikai's "Helibot" Micro–AI agents are designed specifically for this reality: small, specialized agents that deliver domain–specific expertise, deterministic behavior, and immediate ROI.

By running Helibots on Furiosa's RNGD hardware — which delivers 512 TOPS of INT8 compute at just 180W — organizations can deploy complex agentic workflows in environments where traditional GPU–based systems are impractical due to power, cooling, or data–sovereignty constraints. This includes edge data centers, on–premises servers, factories, hospitals, research labs, and other controlled environments.

Partnership Highlights

Certified Performance: Helikai's full software stack has been validated on Furiosa's RNGD servers, ensuring predictable performance and a seamless "plug–and–play" experience for enterprise deployments.

Security, Privacy, and Data Sovereignty: The combined solution is designed for on–premises environments, ensuring that sensitive data, workflows, and model execution remain fully under customer control.

Domain–Specific Automation: Helikai's verticalized Helibots bring industry–specific logic and expertise to the platform, enabling organizations to automate complex workflows with immediate business impact.

Flexible, High–Efficiency Infrastructure: Furiosa's RNGD accelerators support up to eight cards per server, delivering 4 petaFLOPS of compute with 384 GB of HBM3 memory. The platform includes a full SDK with support for cutting–edge models such as Qwen 3 and advanced features like hybrid batching for multi–turn RAG and agentic workloads.

Optimized Agentic Prompts: Helikai's Mālama optimizations are built into all Helibots to reduce token request/response envelopes and balance GPU and CPU usage for precision–critical enterprise tasks.

Executive and Analyst Commentary

"Enterprise AI must be secure, private, and built for real work," said Jamie Lerner, Co–Founder & Managing Director, Helikai. "Our Micro–AI agents are designed for precision–critical workflows where predictability and auditability matter. Running Helibots on Furiosa's RNGD hardware gives customers a production–ready automation stack that is fast, efficient, and fully under their control — whether deployed in a data center, a factory, or at the edge."

"This partnership bridges the gap between high–performance AI infrastructure and the specialized software required for complex enterprise work," said Alex Liu, SVP of Product and Business at FuriosaAI. "By running Helikai's innovative Micro–AI agents on RNGD, we are providing a path to scalable, private automation that respects data sovereignty without sacrificing speed."

"Enterprises seek to deliver the desired business benefits with a measurable ROI from their AI initiatives," said Ben Woo, principal analyst at industry analyst firm Neuralytix. "This partnership combines Furiosa's high-performance and power-efficient platform with Helikai's domain-specific Micro-AI agents to accelerate and realize the business and economic advantages expected from AI projects."

For details on the joint solution and access to Helikai's full catalog of domain-specific Helibots, all of which are validated on Furiosa's NXT RNGD servers, contact the team to schedule a technical briefing.

