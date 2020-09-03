Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing 2020: Historic and Recent Regional Market Pricing

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing May 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers furnace carbon black market pricing for China, Europe, and North America for the period 2011 to 2019 with forecasts to 2030. Market pricing information for six reference grades and each region's weighted average grade is provided for China, Europe, and North America.

For each region, an overview is provided covering market pricing drivers including demand, supply, and trade balance. Detailed historic and forecast market prices are then presented for each of the reference grades including segment and grade-specific drivers as well as assumptions used for forecasting. The executive summary provides a quick and informative guide to regional pricing in China, Europe, and North America.

This market report has the following scope:

Product: Furnace carbon black with a specific focus on the following reference grades: N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe/UV Types, and High Colour (non-treated) Types. A weighted average price is also provided for each region.

Markets: Tire, rubber goods, plastics, and specialist furnace carbon black market segments.

Geographies: China , Europe , and North America (NAFTA).

, , and (NAFTA). Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2030. Referenced and modeled pricing up to and including March 2019 . Forecast pricing from April 2020 to December 2030 .

. Forecast pricing from to . Historic and Recent Regional Market Pricing: Developed using the publisher's proprietary modeling system verified by market pricing spot checks.

Future Regional Market Pricing: Projected using the publisher's proprietary market price modeling system. This system combines production costs and market forces to derive a market-adjusted price.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways

Realistic Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing

New Short Term Market Demand Modelling

Referencing N134, N330, N660, MRG Clean, Plastic Pipe, UV, and High Colour Types

New Average Weighted Price for Each Region

Regional Analysis Covers China, Europe and North America (NAFTA)

and (NAFTA) Modeled and Average Spot Prices to March 2020 , Price Projections to 2030

, Price Projections to 2030 Short Term Price Modelling Combined with Longer-Term Projections

Regional Pricing Forecasts

Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type

Exclusive Content:

Regional market price drivers

Historic and recent realistic maret prices

Short term market demand modeling

Pricing for key segment reference grades

Average grade weighted pricing for each region

Market pricing forecasts to 2030

Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type

Spreadsheet with market modeled prices

Introductory Video



Key Topics Covered:

1. Contents

2. Executive Summary

Scope

Objectives

Chinese Market Pricing

European Market Pricing

North American Market Pricing

3. Introduction

Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature

Scope

Objectives

Information Sources

Assumptions

4. Methodology

Market Price Modelling System

Production & Sales Cost: Components and Adjustments

Variable Costs

Fixed Costs

SGA Costs

Shipping Costs

Market Availability: Components and Adjustments

Regional Demand

Regional Supply

Regional Trade Balance

Margin Adjustments &: Final Market Price

Proprietary Information and Systems

5. Model Validation

6. Chinese Market Pricing

Chinese Production Dynamics

Chinese Market Dynamics

Short Term

Long Term

Chinese International Trade Dynamics

Chinese Market Availability

Weighted Average Grade Pricing (WAG)

N330 Market Pricing

N660 Market Pricing

MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing

N134 Market Pricing

Pipe Grade Market Pricing

High Colour Grade Market Pricing

7. European Market Pricing

European Production Dynamics

European Market Dynamics

Short Term

Long Term

European International Trade Dynamics

European Market Availability

Weighted Average Grade Pricing

N330 Market Pricing

N660 Market Pricing

MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing

N134 Market Pricing

Pipe Grade Market Pricing

High Colour Grade Market Pricing

8. North American (NAFTA) Market Pricing

NAFTA Production Dynamics

NAFTA Market Dynamics

Short Term

Long Term

NAFTA International Trade Dynamics

NAFTA Market Availability

Weighted Average Grade Pricing

N330 Market Pricing

N660 Market Pricing

MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing

N134 Market Pricing

UV Grade Market Pricing

High Colour Grade Market Pricing

9. Appendices

Regional Demand Estimates Using the GTRCDB

Key Parameters

Consumer Plant Parameters

Product Technology Parameters

Market Parameters

Companies Mentioned

Aditya Birla

Cabot Corporation

China Synthetic Rubber (Continental Carbon)

Jiangxi Black Cat

Orion Engineered Carbons

