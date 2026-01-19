Furniture Plastic Market worth $21.55 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Furniture Plastic Market by Plastic Type (Virgin Grade, Compounded Grade), Composition (Unfilled, Mineral Filled, Glass Fiber Reinforced, Other Compositions), Furniture Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The furniture plastic market is projected to reach USD 21.55 billion by 2030 from USD 15.95 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27942268

Furniture Plastic Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 15.95 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.55 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.2%

Furniture Plastic Market Trends & Insights:

The‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ demand for furniture plastics is predicted to rise due to the increasing trend of urbanization and the growth of commercial and institutional infrastructure in both developed and developing countries. Affordable, lightweight, and durable furniture products are increasingly being preferred in residential housing, offices, hotels, hospitals, and schools, thus accelerating the penetration of plastics as substitutes for wood and metal. The expansion of modular, ready-to-assemble, and space-saving furniture, particularly in urban areas with high population density, is expected to be a major factor in driving market demand. The increasing costs of logistics, labor, and materials, coupled with the need for faster production cycles, are among the reasons why furniture manufacturers are adopting advanced plastic processing and injection molding techniques to reduce material wastage and increase production efficiency.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 40.0% in the global furniture plastic market in 2024.

By plastic type, the virgin grade segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030, in terms of value.

By composition, the unfilled segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By furniture type, the institutional furniture segment is expected to dominate the market from 2025 to 2030, in terms of value.

By application, the indoor segment is expected to dominate the market in 2024 in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the residential segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Keter, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Nilkamal, and Tramontina are identified as Star players in the furniture plastic market. They are focused on innovation and have broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Prima Plastics, Vondom, and Kartell S.p.A., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolios and effective business strategies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Furniture Plastic Market"

250 - Tables

60 - Figures

330 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=27942268

Furniture‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ plastics facilitate technically efficient, long-lasting, and affordable solutions to residential, commercial, and institutional furniture. These materials play a major role in furniture component mass production. Plastics have made it possible for furniture to be produced in large quantities and at a low price, thereby making the furniture more affordable for the urban market. Furthermore, they are moisture, termite, and corrosion resistant, which makes them very popular in apartments and small living areas. Advanced plastic solutions for furniture, such as reinforced polypropylene, ABS, and mineral-filled compounds, provide better load-bearing capacity, dimensional stability, and design flexibility. Additionally, the increasing awareness of environmental issues and regulations regarding recyclability are some of the factors that have led to the use of recycled wood-based plastics. These developments place furniture plastics as a significant factor for the realization of the sustainability goals of the industry in terms of energy, material, and process efficiency, and the scalability of furniture manufacturing ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌worldwide.

The outdoor segment is estimated to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ outdoor segment is anticipated to be the second-fastest-growing application of the furniture plastics market during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for weather-resistant, light, and low-maintenance furniture for residential gardens, hospitality spaces, public parks, and recreational facilities is the main driver of the growth. Plastic materials like polypropylene, polyethylene, and reinforced composites are extensively used in outdoor furniture because of their resistance to moisture, UV radiation, corrosion, and temperature changes. Besides, the rise of outdoor living trends, the growth of tourism and hospitality infrastructure, and the increasing investments in public and commercial outdoor spaces are some of the factors that are further accelerating the demand. Moreover, manufacturers are progressively using UV-stabilized, recycled, and high-durability plastic formulations to improve product lifespan and sustainability, thus facilitating consistent market growth in this segment.

The commercial segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌period.

The commercial segment is projected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use sector in the furniture plastics market. The growth of the market in this segment is attributed to numerous extended facilities, such as offices, educational institutions, healthcare sectors, and retail outlets that need durable, cost-efficient, and easy-to-maintain furniture solutions. Plastic furniture is now more likely to be chosen for commercial spaces than other materials due to its easy-to-handle feature, endless design possibilities, high impact resistance, and suitability for high-traffic usage. The growing number of co-working spaces, rapid retail and hospitality infrastructure development, and continuous commercial interior refurbishment are some of the factors leading to the growth. The increasing focus on hygiene, modular layouts, and quick installation is also increasing their adoption in commercial sectors.

Europe is projected to be the second-fastest-growing market for furniture plastics during the forecast period.

Europe's mature furniture manufacturing base, especially in countries like Germany, Italy, France, and Poland, is the main source of the consistent demand for plastic compounds and components of advanced materials. The increasing urbanization, renovation activities, and the rapid growth of modular and ready-to-assemble furniture are the main factors pushing the market expansion. Moreover, strict environmental laws associated with the EU circular economy policies are forcing manufacturers to use recycled and bio-based plastics, thereby promoting innovations and speeding up the transition towards sustainable furniture plastic solutions in the ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=27942268

Key Players

The report profiles key companies, such as Keter Group (Israel), Nilkamal (India), Supreme Industries Limited (India), Tramontina (Brazil), Cello (India), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), MillerKnoll, Inc. (US), Grosfillex (France), Poly-Wood, LLC (US), NARDI S.p.A. (Italy), and Harwal Group of Companies (UAE).

Get access to the latest updates on Furniture Plastic Companies and Furniture Plastic Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins & Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Medical Elastomer Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Polycarbonate Resin Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Meta-aramid Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Antimicrobial Plastics Market - Global Forecast to 2028



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets