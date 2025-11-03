Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Announce Grand Opening in West Jordan, Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row and Denver Mattress are proud to announce the grand opening of their newest location in West Jordan, Utah, expanding their presence in the Salt Lake Valley. Located at 6054 W 7800 S, the new showroom brings the community an innovative shopping experience with a wide selection of quality furniture, mattresses, and home accents.

To commemorate the opening, Furniture Row and Denver Mattress will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 7th, 2025, at 12:00 PM. Local officials, including West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton, community members, and company leadership will be in attendance to celebrate the occasion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. to West Jordan," said Mayor Burton. "Their investment in our city reflects the continued growth of our local economy and our community's strong reputation as a great place to live, shop, and do business. When West Jordan residents come home after a hard day of play, they need a table to enjoy their dinner. Furniture Row has some. When West Jordan Residents come home after a long day at work, they need a bed to sleep in. Furniture Row has some. When West Jordan residents want to sit down, they need a chair. Furniture Row has some. We look forward to the positive impact Furniture Row will have—both as an employer and as a neighbor."

The Grand Opening Celebration kicks off November 7th, inviting the community to tour the brand-new showroom. Guests will find a wide selection of home furnishings and mattresses, along with unbeatable prices and guidance from the expert staff.

Furniture Row offers a vast range of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room in your home, all organized into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is dedicated to offering customers high-quality furnishings at unbeatable prices, and is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates who are dedicated to helping you create the home of your dreams. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its own Denver-based factory and distributes them to its retail stores. By operating a single factory, Denver Mattress can maintain stringent quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

John Knippenberg

[email protected]

