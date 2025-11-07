Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. Celebrate Their Grand Opening in West Jordan, UT

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Company are proud to announce the grand opening of their newest location in West Jordan, Utah, expanding their presence in the Salt Lake Valley. Located at 6054 W 7800 S, the new showroom brings the community an innovative shopping experience with a wide selection of quality furniture, mattresses, and home accents.

West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton celebrates the opening of the new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. with Joe Sparks of Denver Mattress, Scott Owen of Furniture Row and members of the Chamber, Precision Contractors, and store teams.

To commemorate the grand opening, Furniture Row and Denver Mattress hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 7th, 2025, at 12:00 PM. Local officials, community members, and company leadership were in attendance to celebrate the occasion and officially welcome the new stores to the West Jordan community.

"We're thrilled to bring Furniture Row and Denver Mattress to West Jordan," said Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row. "This new location allows us to better serve our customers across the entire Salt Lake Valley and is a great complement to our store in Draper. We're proud to join the West Jordan community and look forward to helping even more Utah residents create the home of their dreams with our extensive selection of home furnishings, mattresses, and bedding."

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new showroom during the Grand Opening Celebration following the ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 7th. Guests can enjoy exclusive prices for the event and expert guidance from the knowledgeable staff. As part of the celebration, customers can also enter for a chance to win spectacular prizes, including one Purple Mattress, one Tempur-Pedic Mattress, or one of ten $1,000 Furniture Row Gift Cards.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers a vast range of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room in your home, all organized into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is dedicated to offering customers high-quality furnishings at unbeatable prices, and is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates who are dedicated to helping you create the home of your dreams. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress Company

Denver Mattress Co. manufactures its mattresses in its own Denver-based factory and distributes them to its retail stores. By operating a single factory, Denver Mattress can maintain stringent quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact:

John Knippenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Furniture Row LLC