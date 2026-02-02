Fuse Federal Subsidiary Selected by Missile Defense Agency $151B SHIELD IDIQ Program to Support Golden Dome Defense

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse, a leading U.S.-based fusion company, today announced that its federal subsidiary 'Fuse Federal Enterprise, LLC' has been awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) program with a ceiling of $151B - a vehicle supporting the Department of War's Golden Dome initiative.

Fuse Federal was selected for its radiation testing capabilities that accelerate test and evaluation while strengthening system resilience in contested electromagnetic and radiation environments. By enabling earlier performance validation, Fuse Federal helps defense programs reduce technical risk and keep pace with evolving threats.

According to MDA, the SHIELD contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning enabled applications where pertinent, and maximizing use of digital engineering, open systems architectures, model-based systems engineering, and agile processes in the acquisition, development, and sustainment of these capabilities.

About Fuse

Fuse is a California-based nuclear fusion company dedicated to accelerating the world's transition to fusion energy while safeguarding humankind. Through its subsidiary, Fuse Federal Enterprise, LLC, the company provides essential radiation services to U.S. government agencies, supporting critical defense and energy initiatives.

