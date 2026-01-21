Fusion Academy Announces Inaugural National Personalized Learning Day to Celebrate the Power of One-to-One Education

New January 21 observance invites educators nationwide to experience the power of intentional student-teacher connections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Academy , the accredited alternative upper elementary though high school known for its one-to-one education model, today announced the launch of the first National Personalized Learning Day . To be observed annually on January 21 (1/21), the date serves as a symbolic nod to the "1-to-1" model that serves as the foundation for student success.

The initiative aims to build national awareness of how personalized learning can transform education. While Fusion Academy operates more than 80 campuses built around the one-to-one model, National Personalized Learning Day is intended to spark a broader movement across all educational settings–including public, charter, and private schools.

"We recognize the immense pressure today's educators face," said Lynna Martinez-Khalilian, Chief Academic Officer for Fusion Academy. "Our goal is to meet students where they are and demonstrate how personalized moments can tackle real challenges like disengagement and varied learning paces, unlocking every student's full potential and creating environments where both students and teachers thrive."

To support participation, Fusion Academy has developed a dedicated resource hub providing:

Custom Lesson Plans: Practical tools for teachers to implement personalized activities in classrooms of any size

Practical tools for teachers to implement personalized activities in classrooms of any size Educational Resources: Materials focused on how one-to-one instruction supports students who learn differently or require higher engagement

Materials focused on how one-to-one instruction supports students who learn differently or require higher engagement Simple Activities: Easy-to-incorporate strategies designed to help busy educators foster deeper connections with their students

"Fusion is a great option for me simply due to the fact that the teacher only has to focus on me so we can go a bit slower and understand the material more," Alex Merritt, a 12th grade Fusion Academy student, said. "It really helps when you go at your own pace and helps my grades a lot."

Fusion Academy's model is built on the philosophy that education should unlock the full potential of students with learning, social, or emotional differences. By advocating for personalized instruction, Fusion aims to challenge the idea that individualized attention is only possible in private settings, offering scalable ways for all educators to make meaningful one-to-one connections no matter the educational setting.

To learn more about Personalized Education Day, please visit: https://www.fusionacademy.com/national-personalized-learning-day/ .

About Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is the world's most personalized private upper elementary, middle and high school, with 1-to-1 classes that match a student's pace and preferences, so they can learn better, dive deeper and never get left behind. To learn more about Fusion Academy, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/ .

