Fusion Academy Students Demonstrate Unprecedented MAP Growth, Outpacing National Peers by Up to 81%

Results underscore the power of Fusion's one-to-one teaching model in driving rapid academic progress and renewed student confidence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Academy , the fully accredited one-to-one private school for grades 4-12 with more than eighty U.S. locations, today announced exceptional results from its student performance on the NWEA MAP assessment, showcasing dramatic academic achievement gains that far exceed the national average.

These gains demonstrate that a truly personalized, one-to-one education model can revolutionize student outcomes. Fusion Academy students, as measured by the NWEA MAP assessment, showed significantly greater academic growth than their national peers based on year-over-year MAP results. Specifically, their achievement scores grew 70% more in reading and 81% more in math than their counterparts, based on Fusion students' year-over-year average MAP growth rate compared to the average MAP growth rate of their national grade-matched peer group.

This growth is especially remarkable given that many Fusion students arrive after struggling in traditional school settings and often exhibit lower growth rates. These results prove that when education embraces flexibility, relationship-driven learning, and innovative strategies, students—especially those traditionally underserved—can realize their potential and achieve academic success.

"My scores and academic success have been higher than ever since I've been at Fusion Academy," said Chloe Kelleher, a 12th grade Fusion Academy student. "The personalized learning environment and amazing teachers have helped me feel calm and safe enough to reach my full potential."

Fusion's approach centers on its one-to-one education model, where every class is taught by one teacher and attended by one student. This structure allows teachers to entirely customize the pace, content, and delivery methods to align with the individual student's learning preferences and academic needs. Unlike conventional models with fixed seat times and rigid schedules, Fusion meets students where they are. This hyper-personalized environment not only leads to unparalleled growth but offers a supportive, non-judgmental space, making Fusion a case study in how educators can better support 21st-century learners.

Using this proven model, Fusion Academy continues to expand its reach across the country. Fusion currently operates more than 80 middle and high school locations nationwide, providing a personalized alternative to thousands of families. In expanding its commitment to accessible, individualized education, Fusion is opening new campuses early 2026 in Chelsea, NY, Warrington, PA, and Tampa, FL.

"These results confirm what we see every day—that when a student is truly understood and taught as an individual, their growth can exceed even their own expectations," said Lynna Martinez-Khalilian, Chief Academic Officer at Fusion Academy. "The MAP data highlights the power of our one-to-one model. It removes barriers that hold students back and replaces them with personalized pathways that ignite confidence, curiosity, and measurable academic success. This is what happens when education is designed around the learner, rather than forcing the learner to fit the system."

About Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is the world's most personalized private upper elementary through high school, with 1-to-1 classes that match a student's pace and preferences, so they can learn better, dive deeper and never get left behind. To learn more about Fusion Academy, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/ .

