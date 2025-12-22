Fusion Advisors Partners with Jacksonville Jaguars to Support Future-Focused Stadium Revenue Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Advisors, a strategic advisory firm focused on high-stakes revenue and go-to-market execution, today announced a new engagement with the Jacksonville Jaguars to help shape and deliver the commercial and sales strategy for the team's Stadium of the Future renovation project.

Under the leadership of Founder & Managing Partner Greg Kish, Fusion Advisors will work closely with internal departments to align product design, pricing, marketing, staffing, and sales execution. This collaboration ensures that both current revenue operations and long-range transformation plans are addressed in a cohesive and measurable way.

"The Jaguars have a bold, future-focused vision, and we're proud to be a strategic partner in bringing it to life," said Greg Kish, Founder of Fusion Advisors. "Our role is to help connect the dots across teams, timelines, and tactics—ensuring alignment and execution at every stage of this critical transformation."

Fusion Advisors will serve as a strategic extension of the Jaguars' commercial organization, bringing a proven framework that balances day-to-day business needs with long-term planning for the Stadium of the Future initiative.

"Fusion Advisors brings the right combination of experience, clarity, and urgency to help us build what's next while staying focused on what matters now," said Chris Gargani, Jaguars Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

This engagement marks the latest chapter in Fusion Advisors' work with sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and tech brands navigating pivotal growth decisions. With more than $5 billion in revenue leadership experience across stadium projects such as SoFi Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and Levi's Stadium, Kish and his team are known for bringing speed, alignment, and commercial precision to large-scale transformation.

About Fusion Advisors

Fusion Advisors is a strategic advisory firm that helps organizations across sports, entertainment, technology, and lifestyle sectors accelerate growth through clarity, collaboration, and precision execution. Using a proprietary Six-Pillar Framework and CAMP methodology, Fusion Advisors aligns strategy, design, and delivery to turn complex challenges into measurable success. For more information, visit www.fusion-advisors.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Fusion Advisors