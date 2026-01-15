Fusion Advisors Partners With Sam Soni's Victory Live on Commercial Strategy

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Advisors, a strategic advisory firm founded by Greg Kish, today announced a partnership with Victory Live, the leading ticketing technology and analytics company for live events, founded by CEO Sam Soni. The collaboration will focus on advancing commercial strategy and supporting Victory Live's continued scale across its platform, partnerships, and business units.

Victory Live provides technology and data insights for live-event organizations across sports, concerts, and theatre. Its end-to-end platform, Victory Live One, helps manage millions of tickets for live event rightsholders and professional ticket resellers, supported by analytics designed to inform technology-driven decision-making.

"Victory Live is already setting the pace in ticketing technology and live-event analytics," Kish said. "We're proud to partner with Sam Soni and his team to build on that momentum through commercial discipline, alignment, and long-term strategic planning."

Kish brings 18 years of experience leading revenue strategy and business development for some of the world's most recognized venues and sports organizations. He previously served as senior vice president of global sales at Legends, where he helped drive new-stadium and renovation revenue initiatives across sports, and as senior vice president of sales and service at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

Over his career, Kish's leadership has contributed to more than $5 billion in revenue for organizations including the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and New York City FC.

About Fusion Advisors

Fusion Advisors is a strategic advisory firm that helps organizations across sports, entertainment, technology, and lifestyle sectors accelerate growth through clarity, collaboration, and precision execution. Using a proprietary Six-Pillar Framework and CAMP methodology, Fusion Advisors aligns strategy, design, and delivery to turn complex challenges into measurable success. For more information, visit www.fusion-advisors.com or contact [email protected].

About Victory Live

Founded in 2021 by Sam Soni, Victory Live is a technology platform specializing in sports and entertainment event management, ticketing software, data insights, and multi-channel distribution. Its end-to-end solution, Victory Live One, helps manage millions of tickets for live event rightsholders and professional ticket resellers across sports, concerts, and theatre. Victory Live's marketplace is the industry leader in B2B ticket distribution and connectivity solutions. Learn more at www.victorylive.com.

Press Contact

Eric Nemeth

6025022793

SOURCE Victory Live