Fusion Connect Names Ken Worcester as CRO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of cloud communications and managed services, today announced the appointment of Ken Worcester as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With more than 25 years of experience in communications, cloud services, and sales leadership, Worcester will oversee Fusion Connect's revenue strategy, focusing on strengthening channel partnerships, accelerating growth, and optimizing sales performance.

Ken Worcester appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Fusion Connect

Worcester's career includes executive Sales leadership roles at YourSix, WOW!, and Zayo Group, where he built out high performing sales teams, led indirect channel programs, created global go-to-market strategies, drove bookings with direct sales, and scaled revenue from existing customers.

"Ken is a decisive leader with a deep understanding of how to build scalable revenue engines and empower partner relationships for growth," said Bill Wignall, CEO of Fusion Connect. "His ability to align strategy with execution—and his track record of delivering measurable results—make him an ideal fit for Fusion Connect's next chapter."

As CRO, Worcester will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including direct sales, indirect channel, and account management. His appointment underscores Fusion Connect's continued investment in leadership that prioritizes customer-obsessed service and long-term partner success.

"I'm honored to join Fusion Connect at such a dynamic time in its journey," Worcester said. "The company's commitment to innovation, partner growth, and customer experience aligns perfectly with my approach to leadership. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to accelerate growth."

Fusion Connect continues to set itself apart in the marketplace by combining best-of-breed technology with one-vendor simplicity and US-based support teams—delivering managed services that empower businesses to thrive.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a leading provider of cloud communications and managed services, helping businesses simplify technology so they can focus on growth. The company delivers a full suite of managed solutions—including broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN and managed security—all delivered by US-based support teams ready to drive performance, reliability, and customer success.

With deep technical expertise and industry experience, Fusion Connect builds right-fit, best-in-class communications and collaboration solutions that meet the unique needs of modern businesses. The company's commitment to exceptional customer support is backed by industry-leading uptime and service quality guarantees.

To learn more, visit FusionConnect.com or contact an expert at +1-888-301-1721.

